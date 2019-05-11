VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For VINCENT RIVER at Trafalgar Studios

Louise Jameson and Thomas Mahy reprise their roles in Robert Chevara's acclaimed production of Philip Ridley's 'Vincent River', transferring to Trafalgar Studios from Park Theatre.

Davey has seen something he can never forget. Anita has been forced to flee her home. Tonight, they meet for the first time... and their lives will change forever.

Philip Ridley's modern classic was a huge success when it premiered at Hampstead Theatre in 2001, and a West End smash at Trafalgar Studios in 2007. This production was seen at London's Park Theatre in 2018. Thrilling, heartbreaking and darkly humorous by turns, its now seen as one of the most powerful explorations of hate crime - and society's need to crush 'difference' - ever written.

The production will run from Thursday 16 May to Saturday 22 June.

Check out the rehearsal video below!

Louise Jameson played the iconic role of assistant Leela in Dr Who opposite Tom Baker in the Seventies. She later starred in Tenko, Bergerac and EastEnders. In a 40-year career, her first love, the theatre, has seen her on stage at the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, amongst many others. Louise was nominated for an Off West End Award for her performance in Vincent River at Park Theatre.

Thomas Mahy graduated from Drama Centre, London in 2017. He was also nominated for an Off West End Award for his performance in Vincent River at Park Theatre, which was his London professional debut.

Produced by Danielle Tarento in association with Steven M. Levy, by arrangement with Celia Dugua and Park Theatre.

Director Robert Chevara said "Vincent River is a modern classic and a dazzling, prescient piece of theatre. The play is even more prophetic now than when it was first produced. The murder of Jo Cox MP in 2016 shocked the nation and hate crimes have risen by 17% this last year alone. But hate crimes against LGBT people in the UK have surged over 78% in the last five years. One in five LGBT people have experienced a hate crime because of their sexual orientation in the last 12 months and four in five younger LGBT people have not reported the hate crimes they've endured, and are particularly reluctant to go to the police."

Producer Danielle Tarento said "Having produced the 20th anniversary production of The Pitchfork Disney back in 2012, I am delighted to be returning to Philip's work and transferring Vincent River to Trafalgar Studios.

Creative Team: Director: Robert Chevara. Set & Costume Designer: Nicolai Hart-Hansen. Lighting Designer: Marty Langthorne.

Robert Chevara is an award-winning theatre and opera director, known in the UK and US for his passionate, visionary work. His production of Tennessee Williams's In The Bar Of A Tokyo Hotel at Charing Cross Theatre was named by The Times as one of the 10 best productions of 2017.