VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher Reveals the Title of Children's Book

Article Pixel Mar. 5, 2020  

Carrie Hope Fletcher, West End star of Les Mis and the forthcoming Andrew Lloyd Webber version of Cinderella, has today announced the title of her forthcoming book inspired by the much-loved classic Ballet Shoes by Noel Streatfeild and created with the official endorsement of her estate.

INTO THE SPOTLIGHT is a timeless yet contemporary tale of three adopted children who live in a rickety-old-theatre with their eccentric Great Aunt Maude; told throughout with exquisite humour, heart and warmth.

