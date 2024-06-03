Tracy-Ann Oberman, Samuel Barnett, Abigail Thorn, John Owen-Jones And More To Star In King's Head Theatre OUTINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



King's Head Theatre has announced the official, star-studded line up for their Pride Month Fundraiser: OUTINGS, playing throughout the month of June in their brand-new venue.

The cast for 7 June are Abigail Thorn (Philosophy Tube), Ashley Byam (Eastenders) and Olivier Award Winning actor David Cumming (Operation Mincemeat, Fringe and West End, Nicola Stephenson (Holby City, Emmerdale Farm).

Performing on the 9 June are Samual Barnett (The History Boys; Bright Star), Ian Hallard (The Boys in the Band, West End), Jodie Jacobs (Hello, Dolly; Rock of Ages, West End) and Freddie Love (Just For One Day, The Old Vic).

14 June will see Tracy -Ann Oberman (The Merchant of Venice 1936, RSC), John Owen-Jones (The Phantom Of The Opera, West End), Linus Karp (Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, Fringe and Tour), Isabel Adomakoh Young (As You Like It, Globe) take to the stage, with one more performer yet to be announced.

On 21 June, Andrew Hayden-Smith (Hollyoaks), Kate Butch (Drage Race UK), will be performing, with further line up to be announced soon.

OUTINGS – the funny, powerful and soul-bearing play by Matthew Baldwin and Thomas Hescott (The Act, West End) will be performed in June as a fundraiser for the King's Head Theatre, and the LGBTQ+ Switchboard Charity. This collection of true coming out stories (first produced by outgoing Chair of the Board James Seabright and directed by David Grindley at the Edinburgh Fringe and then the West End in 2015) will be performed by a star-studded cast with tickets from £30 on sale now HERE

OUTINGS will be directed by Richard Beecham (Footfalls/Rockaby; Rose) with Lighting design by Jason Taylor.

For this new production, the writers of Outings have crowd sourced new coming out stories to include in this version being performed in June.

Comments