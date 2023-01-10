Tickets from £48 for DANCE ME at Sadler's Wells

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The show is based on the work of poet, artist and songwriter, Leonard Cohen

Jan. 10, 2023  
Dance Me is an exclusive creation inspired by the rich and profound work of Montreal-based poet, artist and songwriter, Leonard Cohen.

Approved by Cohen during his lifetime, and under the artistic direction of Louis Robitaille and the strong, bold dramaturgy of Eric Jean, this riveting homage to the famed artist evokes the grand cycles of existence in five seasons, as described in Cohen's deeply reflective music and poems.

Three internationally renowned choreographers were entrusted with putting movement to Cohen's legendary songs: Andonis Foniadakis, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Ihsan Rustem. Their powerful and profound choreographic world reflective of Cohen's singular work is brought to life by 14 BJM performing artists.

Surrounded by a team of celebrated designers, Dance Mecombines scenic, visual, musical, dramaturgical and choreographic writing to pay tribute to Montreal's greatest ambassador. Dance, music, lighting, scenography and videography all come together in this unforgettable show.

Dance Me is at Sadler's Wells from 7 - 11 February




