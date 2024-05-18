Video: Watch a Trailer for LONDON TIDE at the National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Theatre has released a new trailer for the world premiere of London Tide. Based on Charles Dickens’ final completed novel, Our Mutual Friend, London Tide is directed by Ian Rickson (Translations), adapted by Ben Power (The Lehman Trilogy), with original songs throughout by acclaimed singer-songwriter PJ Harvey and Ben Power. This romantic and propulsive thriller is a hymn to London and the river that runs through it.

Full cast includes Beth Alsbury as Lavinia Wilfer, Joe Armstrong as Roger Riderhood, Hayley Chilvers as understudy Nancy, Crystal Condie as Miss Potterson, Laura Cubitt as Nancy, Jonathan Dryden Taylor as Mr Cleaver, Brandon Grace as Charley Hexam, Miya James in the Ensemble, Scott Karim as Bradley Headstone, Stephen Kennedy as Reg Wilfer, Joshua Lacey as Inspector Bucket, Penny Layden as Mary Wilfer, Bella Maclean as Bella Wilfer, Eric Mok as understudy Charlie Hexam, Tom Mothersdale as John Rokesmith, Liam Prince-Donnelly in the Ensemble, Ellie-May Sheridan as Jenny Wren,Georgia Silver as understudy Bella Wilfer, Ami Tredrea as Lizzie Hexam, John Vernon as understudy Reg Wilfer/Noddy Boffin/Mortimer Lightwood, Jamael Westman as Eugene Wrayburn, Peter Wight as Noddy Boffin, Jake Wood as Gaffer Hexam and Rufus Wright as Mortimer Lightwood.

Musicians include Ian Ross on piano and guitars, Alex Lupo on drum kit and Sarah Anderson on keyboards.

A storm rages and, in the darkest part of the night, a body is pulled from the swirling Thames. Across the city, two young women confront an uncertain future. In Limehouse, Lizzie Hexam struggles to break free of the river and its dark secrets. On the other side of town, Bella Wilfer mourns a lost marriage. The appearance of the mysterious John Rokesmith has the potential to change their lives for ever. Will they sink or swim?

Directed by Ian Rickson, the set and costume designer is Bunny Christie, lighting designer Jack Knowles, music director Ian Ross, vocal arrangements PJ Harvey and Ian Ross, co-sound designers Tingying Dong and Christopher Shutt, movement director Anna Morrissey, video designer Hayley Egan, fight director Terry King, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, voice and dialect coach Simon Money, associate set designer Verity Sadler, deputy music director Jon Gingell and staff director Yasmin Hafesji.

London Tide is playing in the Lyttelton Theatre until 22 June.

