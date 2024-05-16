Video: Meet the New West End Cast of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From Tuesday 25 June 2024 Karis Anderson, who is currently starring as Tina Turner, will share the title role with new cast member Zoe Birkett. Joining them is Rolan Bell as Ike Turner! Meet the cast in an all new video here!

Tina Turner was one of the greatest musical artists the world has ever seen. From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her triumphant transformation into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner didn’t just break the rules, she rewrote them!

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a global success with 8 productions having opened worldwide since 2018 and a new UK and Ireland tour beginning March 2025. Developed in London together with Tina Turner, the critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 and has subsequently broken all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.

