Presale Tickets Available For THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at the Ambassadors Theatre

Apr. 18, 2024
Presale is now underway for tickets to The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button at the Ambassadors Theatre!

Book now for performances 10 October 2024 - 15 February 2025.

Make every second count.

It was all just a matter of time. And finally, the wait is over. The foot-stomping and award-winning musical, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, arrives in London’s West End after capturing hearts and selling out at Southwark Playhouse.

With a breathtaking soundtrack brought to life by an extraordinary actor-musician ensemble, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic short story is relocated to a fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall by writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark.

Under the light of a full moon, something most curious occurs… Benjamin Button is born old. Bound to the fate of growing younger each day, Benjamin wants nothing more than to live a little life. But will he ever find a place to belong? Only time and tide will tell…

An electrifying journey through the timeless tale of a love that defies all odds, join us with friends and loved ones at The Ambassadors Theatre for a unique chance to catch this enchantingly beautiful and truly unordinary new musical. You’ll love every second.




