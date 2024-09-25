Tickets On Sale Next Month For The Jamie Lloyd Company's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Jamie Lloyd Company has announced the on sale dates for its new production of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing starring Tom Hiddleston (Benedick) and Hayley Atwell (Beatrice), directed by Jamie Lloyd. The production opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Wednesday 19 February, with previews from 10 February, and runs until 5 April 2025.

Tickets for Much Ado About Nothing go on sale to those signed up for priority booking on Tuesday 8 October at 11am; general booking opens on Wednesday 9 October at 11am. Full cast and creatives to be announced.

Sign up for priority booking here: thejamielloydcompany.com or lwtheatres.co.uk.

Much Ado About Nothing is the second production in The Jamie Lloyd Company's season of Shakespeare at Theatre Royal Drury Lane which opens with The Tempest starring BAFTA winner Sigourney Weaver making her West End debut as Prospero; opening on Thursday 19 December, with previews from 7 December 2024, running until 1 February 2025. Tickets on sale now at lwtheatres.co.uk.

The Jamie Lloyd Company also continues its commitment to accessibility, offering 25,000 tickets at £25 across the season exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be available across the first three levels of the theatre, and go on sale at a later date. Further information to be announced.

Tom Hiddleston is Benedick and Hayley Atwell is Beatrice. Two of their generation's finest actors collaborate with director Jamie Lloyd again in this savagely funny and beautifully tender battle of wits.

Tom Hiddleston plays Benedick. For The Jamie Lloyd Company: Betrayal (Harold Pinter Theatre/ Broadway/Bernard B. Jacobs Theater - Tony Award nominee for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play, Evening Standard Theatre Award nominee for Best Actor).

Other theatre credits include: Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company), Coriolanus (Donmar Warehouse - Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Actor), Ivanov and Othello (Donmar Warehouse), Cymbeline (Cheek by Jowl - Olivier Award for Best Newcomer) and The Changeling (Cheek by Jowl).

Television credits include: Loki (Critics Choice' Award Nomination, People's Choice Award), The Essex Serpent, The Night Manager (Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, Emmy Leading Actor Nomination), Henry IV Parts 1&2 and Henry V (South Bank Sky Arts Award for Breakthrough performance), Return to Cranford, Wallander, Miss Austen Regrets, The Gathering Storm, Conspiracy and Nicholas Nickleby.

Film credits include: Loki in Marvel's Thor, The Avengers (MTV Movie Awards for Best Villain and Best Fight), Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnorak, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Early Man, Kong: Skull Island, I Saw the Light, High-Rise, Crimson Peak, Tinker Bell and The Pirate Fairy, Muppets Most Wanted, Only Lovers Left Alive, Exhibition, The Deep Blue Sea, War Horse, Midnight In Paris, Archipelago and Unrelated.

Forthcoming projects include: The Life of Chuck and The Night Manager 2.

Hayley Atwell plays Beatrice. In 2018 Hayley was awarded the Fellowship in recognition of her contribution to the arts. For The Jamie Lloyd Company: The Pride (Trafalgar Studios – Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress, WhatsOnStage Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play).

Other theatre credits include: Rosmersholm (Duke of York's Theatre – Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress), Measure for Measure (Donmar Warehouse), Dry Powder (Hampstead Theatre), The Faith Machine (Royal Court Theatre – Directed by Jamie Lloyd), A View from the Bridge (Duke of York's Theatre – Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress), Major Barbara (National Theatre - Ian Charleson Commendation), Women Beware Women (RSC) and Prometheus Bound (Sound Theatre).

Television credits include: The Long Song, Howards End, Conviction, Agent Carter Series 1 & 2, Life of Crime, Black Mirror: Be Right Back series 2, Restless, Falcon: The Blindman of Seville, The Silent and the Dammed, Any Human Heart, Pillars of the Earth, The Prisoner, Mansfield Park, Ruby in the Smoke, Fear of Fanny and The Line of Beauty.

Film credits include: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One, Blinded by the Light, Christopher Robin, The Complete Walk: Cymbeline, Ant Man, Cinderella, Testament of Youth, The Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America -The Winter Soldier, Jimi: All Is by My Side, The Man, The Sweeney, I, Anna, Captain America-The First Avenger, The Duchess, Brideshead Revisited, How About You and Cassandra's Dream.

Forthcoming projects include: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part Two, Heartstopper and Rogue Trooper.

Jamie Lloyd directs. His credits for The Jamie Lloyd Company include Romeo & Juliet (Duke of York's Theatre), Sunset Blvd. (Savoy Theatre – winner of seven Olivier Awards including Best Director and Best Musical Revival; Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Director), The Effect (National Theatre/The Shed, New York), A Doll's House (Hudson Theatre, New York – nominated for six 2023 Tony Awards including Best Direction of a Play and Best Revival of a Play), The Seagull (Harold Pinter Theatre), Cyrano de Bergerac (Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre/Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York – Olivier Award for Best Revival; Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Director), Betrayal (Harold Pinter Theatre/Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre – nominated for four 2021 Tony Awards including Best Direction of a Play and Best Revival of a Play; Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Director), Pinter at the Pinter (Harold Pinter Theatre), The Maids, The Homecoming, The Ruling Class, Richard III, The Pride, The Hothouse and Macbeth (Trafalgar Studios).

Comments