Tickets Exclusively On Sale For Young Vic Theatre's New Season

Tickets are exclusively on sale for the Young Vic Theatre's new season!

Book now and check out this lineup of shows at the award-winning Young Vic. With a series of new works plus the European debut of Tony Award-winning rock musical Passing Strange, this season has something for everyone. Secure the best seats now with our exclusive onsale.

Passing Strange

14 May 2024 - 16 July 2024

The European premiere of the Tony Award-winning rock musical, Passing Strange.

You know, it's weird when you wake up in the morning and realize that your entire adult life was based on a decision made by a teenager. A stoned teenager.

A young, Black musician sets out on an electrifying musical odyssey to find himself and his place in the world, swapping his middle-class L.A. upbringing for punk rock and protest in 1980s Amsterdam and Berlin.

Liesl Tommy (Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, Tony nominated Eclipsed) directs the European premiere of Passing Strange, with book and lyrics by Stew and music by Stew Stewart & Heidi Rodewald.

A Face In The Crowd

10 September 2024 - 09 November 2024

You gotta keep him here, Miss Jeffries. He’s the goose who laid the golden egg.

When local radio producer Marcia Jeffries interviews drunk drifter “Lonesome Rhodes” in his jail cell, she immediately sees his potential and gives him a slot on her show. But as Lonesome's fans grow more clamorous and the politicians start taking notice, Marcia realises she has unleashed a force she can no longer control.

Featuring original songs by Grammy Award-winner Elvis Costello, A Face in the Crowd highlights the dangers of elevating celebrities to positions of unchecked power. Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah directs the world premiere of Sarah Ruhl’s (Eurydice, The Clean House) adaptation of the Hollywood classic. November 2024)

The Little Foxes

04 December 2024 - 08 February 2025

There are people who eat the earth and eat all the people on it.

Then there are people who stand around and watch them eat it.



After a lifetime spent watching her brothers grow rich, Regina Hubbard has had enough of standing around. When a businessman offers the family the prospect of untold wealth and power, a sequence of events unfolds that sets brother against brother, father against son and Regina against the whole pack of them.



A story of greed, ambition and a family on the edge, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes receives a savage new staging by Olivier Award-winning director Lyndsey Turner (The Witches, The Crucible).