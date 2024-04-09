Show Of The Week: Save Up To 43% on Tickets to STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Save up to 43% on Standing At The Sky's Edge!

The multi-award winning new musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge – winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, UK Theatre Award for Best Musical Production, and the South Bank Sky Arts Award – transfers to the West End following sold-out runs at the National Theatre and Sheffield Theatres.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge was originally written as a love letter to Sheffield, charting the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades, navigating universal themes of love, loss and survival.



Directed by Sheffield Theatres’ Artistic Director Robert Hastie, with irresistible songs of legendary singer-songwriter Richard Hawley and a beautiful, hilarious and gut-wrenching book by Chris Bush, Standing at the Sky’s Edge reveals the history of modern Britain through the stories of the landmark housing estate – a heartfelt exploration of the power of community and what it is we all call home.

Offers and Validity:

Was £42 - Now £25

Was £54 - Now £35

Was £71 - Now £45

Was £95 - Now £55



Friday and Sunday

Was £71 - Now £45

Was £83 - Now £55

Was £ - Now £65

Was £102 - Now £65

Was £107 - Now £65

Was £119 - Now £75



Valid on all performances Sunday to Friday from 09 April 2024 - 25 May 2024.