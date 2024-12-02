News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tickets Available From £37.50 For OLIVER! at the Gielgud Theatre

Oliver! will begin performances at Gielgud Theatre on Saturday 14 December 2024.

Dec. 02, 2024
Tickets Available From £37.50 For OLIVER! at the Gielgud Theatre Image
Tickets are available from £37.50 for Oliver! at the Gielgud Theatre.

Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Lionel Bart’s iconic musical, Oliver!, which he has fully reconceived with director and choreographer Matthew Bourne, will open in London at the end of the year. Oliver! will begin performances at Gielgud Theatre on Saturday 14 December 2024.

The cast includes Simon Lipkin (Guys and Dolls, Avenue Q) as Fagin, Shanay Holmes (Miss Saigon, The Bodyguard) as Nancy, Aaron Sidwell (Henry VI, Wicked) as Bill Sikes and Philip Franks (The Rocky Horror Show, Witness for the Prosecution) as Mr Brownlow.

With a sensational score, including Food Glorious Food, Consider Yourself, You’ve Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two, I’d Do Anything, Oom Pah Pah, As Long As He Needs Me and many more, the Olivier, Tony and Oscar-winning masterpiece vividly brings to life Dickens’ ever-popular story of the boy who asked for more.




