The Yard Theatre Announces SEAYONCE'S PERKY NATIVITITTIES Christmas Celebration

This year, The Yard Theatre, famously the go-to venue for alternative Christmas celebrations will be bigger and baublier than ever before as Séayoncé returns to the stage to present her Perky Nativititties from 4 December (press night 9 December).

Fresh from an American tour and a successful Edinburgh fringe run, Dan Wye's legendary comic creation is back by overwhelming popular demand. This year, Séayoncé is pulling out all the stops to deliver the nation's most outrageous televised Christmas special – a holiday classique that promises to catapult even the most angelic souls straight onto Santa's naughty list and plunge them headfirst into the fistive spirit!

The majestic mystic Séayoncé and her merry mischievous accomplice Leslie-Ann (aka Robyn Herfellow) present the only gift you won't need the receipt for, so spruce up those chimneys ready for this dastardly duo to come down and empty their big ole sacks!

Dan Wye is an award-winning multidisciplinary artist and one of the country's most prominent comedy/cabaret performers. As creator of the critically acclaimed ghost-whisperer character Séayoncé, their work has taken them to some of the most acclaimed arts venues and festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe, Glastonbury, Soho Theatre, Underbelly Festival, The Globe, The National Theatre and the Royal Opera House. As well as internationally to The Public Theatre New York, The Elysian Theatre Los Angeles, The Adelaide and Melbourne Fringe Festival, Sydney World Pride and The Palace in Poland. Their work allows them to collaborate with some of the biggest names in comedy and cabaret and elevate queer performance to the masses.

Rebel panty-san Robyn Herfellow brings joy and chaos to the cabaret as Leslie-Ann, Séayoncé's murderous, man-hating pianist. Making mischief in musical comedy, they a-rouse the lingerie revolution with their bum notes. Once a jazz-trained pianist, Robyn is now a lethal instrument of the fishnet apocalypse.

So, prepare to get your bells joyously jingled by the award-winning, critically acclaimed Séayoncé as she belts out twisted carols, summons saucy Christmassy spirits, and leads you in blasphemously jolly xxmas games! There's always room at Séayoncé's inn, just remember to wipe your hooves and heels before you enter.

The Yard Theatre, Unit 2a Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN

2 minutes walk from Hackney Wick Station, 20 minutes walk from Stratford Station

4 - 21 December

Monday - Saturday at 7.30 pm

Matinees - Saturdays at 2.30 pm



Tickets for Séayoncé - Perky Nativititties

Tickets are priced from £10. U28s can get £5 tickets to the door for all shows that are not sold out with No Empty Seats. The earlier in the run you book, the cheaper it'll be. Tickets can be booked at theyardtheatre.co.uk/seayonce

