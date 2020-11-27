The Shows Must Go On Will Broadcast AN AMERICAN IN PARIS This Weekend

The Shows Must Go On will broadcast An American in Paris for free on YouTube this weekend!

Watch beginning tonight, Friday 27th November for the start of the series' Tony Award Winners season with the classic production of An American in Paris! The production will be available free for 48 hours only.

An American In Paris: This breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award®-Winning Broadway Musical, inspired by the Oscar® winning MGM film, tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the 'City of Light'. Featuring the gorgeous music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits 'S Wonderful and I Got Rhythm), stunning designs, and show-stopping choreography. Jerry Mulligan is an American GI striving to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war.

The production stars Robert Fairchild as Jerry Mulligan and Leanne Cope as Lise Dassin.

Watch the trailer below!

