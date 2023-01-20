The Really Useless Group to Present THE REALLY USELESS CABARET in February

The Really Useless Group will introduce a brand spanking new set of bangers about current issues such as White Van Man (about catcalling), Very Truthful List (about conspiracy theories) and Gaydar (not being able to tell a guitarist from a left-handed lesbian) and many more at the Really Useless Cabaret 25th February 2023 and 26th February 2023 at The Glitch.

Expect to be taken on a journey by a queer wannabe comedy singer/songwriter who is currently very unsure and insecure about everything. Come along to laugh, sing and grow with her.

Themes: musical comedy, queerness, LGBTQIA+, self-doubt, singer/songwriter, women's voices

"I have dreamt of performing muscial comedy ever since I saw the group Bliss perform at a comedy festival in my home country. I tweeted about the idea and got lots of responses. That's how we formed our collective, and my dream came true." - Leoni Amandin

"It is such an honour to work with such talented creatives, and we couldn't be more excited to be performing at VAULT Festival this year!" - Sinead Hegarty

ABOUT THE REALLY USELESS GROUP

The Really Useless Group is a collective of passionate, international creatives. We devised our show making use of our diverse skillset, including musical theatre, multiple instruments, puppetry, clowning and various languages. After a very successful scratch performance at The Cockpit theatre where we received heaps of constructive feedback we are excited for our first festival attendance.

SINEAD HEGARTY

Sinead trained at Performance Preparation Academy, graduating in 2020 with a BA (Hons) in Performance in Musical Theatre. Recent credits include Extreme Improv Live, Chess and The Magical Adventures of Robin Hood. She has also created Candor The Musical, based on the novel by Pam Bachorz, and is currently recording its concept album. Sinead does a lot of improv, performing regularly with Hoopla, Extreme Improv and Improv The Dead.

REBEKA DIO

Rebeka is a London-based actor, director and theatre-maker. Originally from Hungary, Rebeka's work explores themes of migration, folk traditions, climate justice and queerness with an approach that is multidisciplinary and holistic, including natural movement, live music and writing.

LEONI AMANDIN

Leoni is an actor, film and theatre maker whose work enchants with arts & crafts inspired sets using recycled and found materials, gentle humour and unexpected puppetry. She enjoys pushing the boundaries of audience participation by including non-traditional activities in her shows.

The Really Useless Cabaret

Dates: 25th February 2023 and 26th February 2023

Time: 18:45

Duration: 60 minutes, no interval

Venue: The Glitch, 134 Lower Marsh, SE1 7AE

Prices: Standard £8.50, Concession £6.50, Pay more if you can £13.50

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220111®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvaultfestival.com%2Fevents%2Fthe-really-useless-cabaret-work-in-progress%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Getting here: Nearest tube and rail station is Waterloo. Nearest bus stop is Bus Stop K on Lower Marsh or A on Westminster Bridge Road. More Information here: https://vaultfestival.com/find-us/

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/thereallyuselessgroup/ https://www.tiktok.com/@thereallyuselesscabaret https://twitter.com/uselesscabaret

Website: www.leoniamandin.com/thereallyuselessgroup

VAULT Festival is the UK's leading independent showcase of live performance and artistic talent; featuring thousands of sensational performances across Theatre, Comedy, & Live Entertainment, made by the most exciting and boldest artists of our time. Set in bespoke venues across the heart of Waterloo, the festival bursts to life for eight glorious weeks of joyous creativity; adding vibrance and colour to the otherwise dreary deep winter months. We're the most accessible, sustainable, affordable, and welcoming performance festival in the UK.

We value art and entertainment equally, creating a safe-space environment where artists and audiences feel welcome, surrounded by culture created by, and for, them.