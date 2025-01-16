The National Youth Music Theatre Perform For His Majesty The King At Buckingham Palace To Showcase Holocaust Memorial Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday 13th January 2025, Young Company Members from the National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT), in partnership with CORE Education Trust, Holocaust Educational Trust, and the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, were invited to Buckingham Palace to meet His Majesty the King, King Charles.

The occasion recognised the innovative impact of the Echo Eternal programme, which educates young people about the Holocaust and honours survivors through creative responses to their testimonies. This programme not only commemorates the lives of those affected by the Holocaust but also fosters an ongoing conversation around genocide awareness and Holocaust remembrance through theatre and the arts.

Echo Eternal, an initiative conceived by CORE Education Trust, aims to bring together diverse groups of young people to engage with these vital subjects. The programme provides a unique opportunity for students to reflect on the enduring legacies of Holocaust survivors and contribute to an artistic dialogue around peace and human rights. As part of NYMT's broader mission to empower young people through music theatre, the Echo Eternal project continues to serve as a powerful platform for youth voices, ensuring the past remains a source of education and change.

Karolina Przasnyska, participant and NYMT member, comments, Performing as a violinist with the NYMT and Echo Eternal for the King was an unforgettable experience. Our performance at Buckingham Palace to start 2025 served as a powerful reminder of how the arts can be used to honour the past and inspire hope for the future. As a young person, having the opportunity to be involved in such a meaningful project was phenomenal. Having also had the chance to speak to King Charles, I felt as though my voice was heard alongside those performing – it is truly something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

The performance at Buckingham Palace featured three deeply moving songs, including Wiegala by Ilse Weber, who was killed with her son during the Holocaust, We Are The Light, with lyrics written by Birmingham schoolchildren, reflecting themes of defiance against hatred and prejudice, and Weep No More, a poignant piece that evokes a sense of solace and hope, encouraging resilience in the face of loss and hardship.

Echo Eternal was a tribute to two survivors: Zigi Shipper, the first survivor featured in the programme, and Zdenka Fantlova. Zdenka's testimony, shared annually with participants, ensures that all young people involved understand their role as guardians of the survivors' legacies. Each participant receives a replica of the tin ring featured in her testimony, a poignant symbol of her legacy.

Adrian Packer, CEO of NYMT, Group CEO of CORE Education Trust and co-founder of the Echo Eternal project, commented, It is an honour to have Echo Eternal recognised at such an important event. The programme has engaged many hundreds of students from diverse communities about the atrocities of the Holocaust and other subsequent genocides. This once-in-a-lifetime experience highlights the emphasis our schools place on rich personal development opportunities. We are particularly proud that the lyrics of the song we sang to His Majesty were penned by students from Jewellery Quarter Academy. The message of that song is a powerful one and chimes with a sentiment we hear from all the survivors who inspire us—a wish for a more peaceful world and a better future. It was a privilege to discuss the project with His Majesty who was keen to talk to our students about the impact the programme has had on them. They were wonderfully articulate and proved again that survivor testimony is in safe hands.

Echo Eternal, which was developed in 2018 in partnership with CORE Education Trust schools in Birmingham and journalist Natasha Kaplinsky OBE, continues to engage young people across the UK each year. The programme has made an enduring impact, ensuring that the memory of the Holocaust and its survivors is passed down through generations of young people.

Alongside current nationwide audition dates and the upcoming 2025 programme, which promises an exciting array of iconic musicals, innovative new works, and a range of exceptional opportunities for young people passionate about music theatre. This project is a vital reflection of the NYMT's commitment to putting youth voices at the centre of work, past and present, to create change.

The Echo Eternal programme was created by CORE Education Trust, a multi academy trust which runs four schools in Birmingham. CORE Education Trust was the first recipient of the Pearson Teaching Award for Impact Through Partnerships for the Echo Eternal programme in 2020.

NYMT is currently holding auditions for its 2025 programme in cities across the UK and Ireland, including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Cork, Glasgow, Ipswich, Leeds, Newcastle upon Tyne, Manchester, and London, with the current total of participants already reaching over 1000 young people. These auditions offer young creatives aged 10–23 the chance to showcase their skills in acting, singing, and dancing, guided by industry professionals. In addition to these workshops, NYMT will host in-person Musician Audition Workshops, where participants will perform two pieces on their chosen instrument and take part in a group Q&A with the Musical Director. Each participant will receive tailored next steps, ensuring they are supported in their growth, whether through a course or casting session.

The 2025 programme will feature a wide range of productions, including Fame The Musical, Carousel, Tuck Everlasting, Lightning Boy, and CRESCENDO. New projects for young writers, composers, and lyricists will also be available, along with ongoing training courses such as Step by Step and Note by Note, which will nurture emerging talent across all areas of music theatre. NYMT's move to Birmingham will play a key role in expanding its reach and opportunities for young people. The PLATFORM company will continue to offer a professional platform for young performers ready to enter the industry, while new initiatives like Overtures and a festive Christmas Celebration will further showcase the best of NYMT's work.

NYMT boasts a remarkable list of alumni who have gone on to achieve great success in the entertainment industry. Notable former members include multi-award-winning actor Idris Elba, Phantom of the Opera's Joe Griffiths-Brown, Hamilton's Mike Jibson and Les Misérables' Rosy Church. The organisation's patrons also include critically acclaimed figures such as critically acclaimed Matt Lucas, the award-winning Amara Okereke, and It's a Sin's Callum Scott Howells, all of whom are testament to the nurturing environment and exceptional opportunities NYMT offers to young talent.

With nearly 50 years of experience in providing top-quality professional development for young theatre makers, NYMT continues to offer masterclasses, skills workshops, and residential courses to support the next generation of performers, creatives, and technicians. The organisation is committed to making these opportunities accessible to all, with bursaries totalling nearly £50,000 last year alone to support under-resourced families.

For full details on Echo Eternal, the audition workshop dates, the 2025 programme, and further opportunities, please visit the website or contact NYMT directly. The team want to encourage anyone who is interested to apply, and do not want the fee to be a barrier. If it is, special arrangements can be made based on individual circumstances. Anyone wishing to discuss that should contact enquiries@nymt.org.uk.

