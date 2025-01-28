TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, the seminal American novel about racial injustice and childhood innocence that became a Broadway and West End sensation with star-studded sell-out seasons on both sides of the Atlantic, will now embark on its first ever UK & Ireland tour.

Opening at Leeds Playhouse where the production will play 8 September - 4 October 2025, this thrilling courtroom drama will then tour to Nottingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bath, Cardiff, Salford, Sheffield, Dublin, Belfast, Plymouth, Canterbury, Southampton, Birmingham, Newcastle, Norwich, Liverpool, and Milton Keynes, with further dates to be announced. For a full tour schedule, see mockingbirdplay.com

Successful lawyer, Atticus Finch, encourages kindness and empathy in his children, but is pushed to the limits of these qualities himself when he resolves to uncover the truth in a town that seems determined to hide it.

Set in 1934 Alabama, To Kill a Mockingbird was inspired by novelist Harper Lee's own childhood and has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Literature and was long at the top of the banned book lists.

Oscar winning writer Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird is paired with Bartlett Sher's visionary direction.

Aaron Sorkin has had many years of great success on stage and screen. He is perhaps best known as the creator and screenwriter of hit TV series The West Wing, and as the screenwriter for The Social Network, for which he received an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Writer's Guild Award. He is also the writer-creator of The Newsroom and Academy Award-winning film A Few Good Men.

Bartlett Sher spent over ten years as Director of New York's Lincoln Centre Theater and has also headed acclaimed productions such as My Fair Lady, The King and I and South Pacific.

Casting is still to be announced for the UK & Ireland tour of To Kill a Mockingbird, which is presented by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions. Originally Produced on Broadway.

Tour Dates

9 SEP - 4 OCT: Leeds - Playhouse (BOOK NOW)

7 - 18 OCT: Nottingham - Playhouse (ON SALE SOON)

21 - 25 OCT: Edinburgh - Festival Theatre (ON SALE SOON)

4 - 8 NOV: Glasgow - King’s Theatre (BOOK NOW)

11 - 22 NOV: Bath - Theatre Royal (BOOK NOW)

25 - 29 NOV: Cardiff - Millennium Centre (ON SALE SOON)

2026

13 - 24 JAN: Salford - Lowry (ON SALE SOON)

27 JAN - 7 FEB: Sheffield - Lyceum (ON SALE SOON)

10 - 21 FEB: Dublin - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (ON SALE SOON)

24 FEB - 7 MAR: Belfast - Grand Opera House (ON SALE SOON)

10 - 14 MAR: Plymouth - Theatre Royal (ON SALE SOON)

17 - 21 MAR: Canterbury - Marlowe Theatre (ON SALE SOON)

24 - 28 MAR: Southampton - Mayflower Theatre (ON SALE SOON)

14 - 18 APR: Birmingham - Hippodrome (ON SALE SOON)

21 - 25 APR: Newcastle - Theatre Royal (ON SALE SOON)

28 APR - 2 MAY: Norwich - Theatre Royal (ON SALE SOON)

12 - 16 MAY: Liverpool - Empire Theatre (BOOK NOW)

19 - 23 MAY: Milton Keynes - Theatre (BOOK NOW)

Comments