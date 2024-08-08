THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT to be Presented at Marylebone Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlikely Productions will present the London premiere of The Unlikely Secret Agent, a political thriller and love story.

This award-winning production will take the stage at Marylebone Theatre from 28 August to 1 September 2024.

The year is 1963, in Durban, South Africa. Eleanor, an unassuming single mother is arrested at the bookstore where she works. She is brutally questioned and detained by apartheid police on the hunt for her lover, the notorious "terrorist", Red Ronnie Kasrils.

Written and directed by award winning actor and playwright Paul du Toit and based on the Alan Paton Award winning book by Ronnie Kasrils, The Unlikely Secret Agent tells a true story of bravery and hope in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

A production of Unlikely Productions and proudly supported by The Department Sport Arts and Culture South Africa, The Unlikely Secret Agent is written and directed by Paul du Toit, starring Erika Breytenbach-Marais, De Klerk Oelofse, Wessel Pretorius, Sanda Shandu, and Ntlanhla Kutu, and the crew includes Lize-Marie Wait and Salene Bekker.

The production will be at Marylebone Theatre from 28 August to the 1 September:

- Wednesday 28th August, 7.30pm

- Thursday 29th August, 7.30pm

- Friday 30th August, 7.30pm

- Saturday 31st August, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

- Sunday 1st September, 2.30pm

Book your tickets here: The Unlikely Secret Agent Select Your Tickets - Marylebone Theatre

The production is one of a series of events taking place in the UK to mark 30 years of South African democracy. For more information, visit www.sa2024.org

Photo credit: Jeremeo Le Cordeur

