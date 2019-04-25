THE STARRY MESSENGER Leads May's Top 10 New London Shows

London is never short of temptations, whether splashy West End shows, epic dramas or bold fringe offerings. From timely plays to the beginning of open-air theatre season, here are some of this month's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features!

1. The Starry Messenger, Wyndham's Theatre

Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off and The Producers) makes his West End debut reprising the lead in this acclaimed play by Kenneth Lonergan (Oscar winner for Manchester by the Sea) about an astronomer whose life is upended by a chance meeting. The starry - in all senses - production also features Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern.

16 May-10 August. Book tickets here

2. Rosmersholm, Duke of York's Theatre

It's certainly a timely moment to revive Ibsen's examination of political elections, a rabid press, the ruling class, and potential national chaos; Duncan MacMillan supplies a no doubt potent new adaptation. Ian Rickson directs a cast that features Hayley Atwell, Tom Burke, Giles Terera, Lucy Briers, Jake Fairbrother and Peter Wight. Read our interview with Giles Terera

Until 20 July. Book tickets here

3. Small Island, National Theatre

Helen Edmundson adapts the late Andrea Levy's Orange Prize-winning novel for stage, with a suitably substantial company of 40 telling her story of post-Second World War migration from Jamaica to Britain - a tale whose necessity has been illustrated by the recent Windrush scandal. Rufus Norris directs this modern history epic.

Until 10 August. Book tickets here

4. Death of a Salesman, Young Vic

Marianne Elliott swaps Sondheim for Arthur Miller, co-directing (with Miranda Cromwell) this much-anticipated take on the classic - which makes the central Loman family African-American. The cast features Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke, Arinzé Kene, Ian Bonar, Joseph Mydell, Jennifer Saayeng, Matthew Seadon-Young, Trevor Cooper, Martins Imhangbe, Nenda Neurer and Maggie Service.

1 May-29 June. Book tickets here

5. Our Town, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

We're officially into outdoor theatre season - so fingers crossed the weather obeys. Regent's Park kicks off with Thornton Wilder's iconic small-town meta-drama about birth, marriage, death, and everything in between. Ellen McDougall directs a cast that includes Natalie Klamar, Francesca Henry, Arthur Hughes, Tom Edden, Pandora Colin, Thusitha Jayasundera and Karl Collins.

16 May-8 June. Book tickets here

6. Amour, Charing Cross Theatre

It's the UK premiere of Michel Legrand's Tony-nominated fantasy musical about a shy, lovelorn civil servant in 1950s Paris who develops special powers. Hannah Chissick directs, and the cast features Gary Tushaw, Anna O'Byrne, Alasdair Harvey, Elissa Churchill, Claire Machin, Keith Ramsay, Steven Serlin, Alistair So and Daniel Stockton.

2 May-20 July. Book tickets here

7. Henry IV, Shakespeare's Globe

Michelle Terry's Globe Ensemble returns to tackle both parts of Henry IV. Cross-casting sees Sarah Amankwah star as Hal and Helen Schlesinger as Falstaff, and the company (co-directed by Sarah Bedi and Federay Holmes) also includes Terry herself, plus Philip Arditti, Steffan Donnelly, Jonathan Broadbent, Leaphia Darko and Colin Hurley.

Until 11 October. Book tickets here

8. Orpheus Descending, Menier Chocolate Factory

Tamara Harvey helms this Theatr Clwyd co-production of Tennessee Williams' sultry South American drama about a roaming musician who stirs up a traditional community. The cast features Jemima Rooper, Hattie Morahan, Seth Numrich, Catrin Aaron, Michael Geary, Laura Jane Matthewson, Mark Meadows, Valentine Hanson, Jenny Livsey, Carol Royle and Carrie Quinlan.

9 May-6 July. Book tickets here

9. Jude, Hampstead Theatre

Artistic Director Edward Hall bows out with Howard Brenton's latest - loosely inspired by Thomas Hardy's novel - about a cleaner with extraordinary gifts, and the barriers in her path to studying at Oxford. The cast includes Isabella Nefar, Paul Brennen, Merch Hüsey, Caroline Loncq, Luke MacGregor, Shanaya Rafaat, Anna Savva and Emily Taaffe.

Until 1 June. Book tickets here

10. Main Men of Musicals, Cadogan Hall

A charming quartet of West End leading men - Luke Bayer, Ben Forster, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Liam Tamne - celebrate the best male songs in musical theatre history. Expect everything from classics like The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables to recent hits like Dear Evan Hansen.

31 May. Book tickets here

