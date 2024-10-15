THE SHOW ON THE ROOF to Have UK Premiere in 2025 at London's King's Head Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Show on the Roof is set to join the 24th-25th season at London's King's Head Theatre with performances set for July 11th through August 16th, 2025. This UK premiere has book by Tom Ford and music and lyrics by Alex Syiek will be directed by Rory Pelsue.

Discover the secrets behind the sequins in this pivotal true chapter of LGBTQ+ history. Welcome to the Howdy Pardner Drive-In, Boise, Idaho. Each night, Al Travelstead puts on a floor show…on the roof. But tonight, will be a little different. Tonight, Al tells the story he doesn't want to tell. The story of what happened back in 1955 when moral panic swept through the community. When fear and suspicions over hidden lives sent the town into a tailspin. Will Al's Show on the Roof reveal the truth behind the tunes? The Show on the Roof is a joyful new musical that shines a light on this chapter of history that has been overlooked. It's a reminder about how far we have become since 1955 and how much we still have to go.

The Show on the Roof had its world premiere at Boise Contemporary Theater in 2022, and Alexander Robertson of Emlex Entertainment will produce.

For information and tickets go to www.kingsheadtheatre.com and www.showontheroof.com

Comments