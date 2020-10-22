THE POLTERGEIST Premieres at Southwark Playhouse

Performances are Friday 20 November at 7.30pm, and Saturday 21 November 2020 at 3pm and 7.30pm.

The world premiere of The Poltergeist by Philip Ridley comes to Southwark Playhouse this November for three performances only.

As well as having a socially distanced audience of 110 seats, the show will be simultaneously live streamed around the world with unlimited tickets available



Performances are Friday 20 November at 7.30pm, and Saturday 21 November 2020 at 3pm and 7.30pm.

Online link: https://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/show/the-poltergeist



Sasha was destined to take the art world by storm. At the age of fifteen pop stars wanted his paintings, and a new exhibition was going to make him a rich.

But now he serves in a stationer's and no one's even heard of him... what went wrong?

Philip Ridley's darkly comic new play is about art, family, memory, and being haunted by the life we never lived.

Southwark Playhouse will simultaneously live stream the production so that audiences can experience live theatre from the comfort of their own home or enjoy the performance in person.

Joseph Potter plays Sasha. He trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama and made his stage debut in Paul Miller's production of Candida at the Orange Tree theatre in 2019. He was due to star in the world premiere of Philip Ridley's The Beast of Blue Yonder at Southwark Playhouse and The Taxidermist's Daughter at Chichester Festival Theatre, before both shows were postponed.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You