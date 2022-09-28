Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates its 8th Anniversary In the West End and Extends Through 29 October 2023

The Play That Goes Wrong is the longest running play at The Duchess Theatre.

Sep. 28, 2022  
As it celebrates its 8th anniversary in the West End, The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning smash hit announces an extension to the mayhem and chaos at The Duchess Theatre, with tickets now on sale until 29 October 2023.

The Play That Goes Wrong is the longest running play at The Duchess Theatre (since the theatre opened in 1929), and the longest running comedy in the West End. In addition, the accident-prone members of the Cornley Drama Society are hit (by objects or each other) 35 times during each performance, which means the West End casts of The Play That Goes Wrong have been struck 99,820 times over the last 8 years (officially) making it the biggest HIT show.

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End and around the world. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion nearly 10 years ago with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

Cast: Tomisin Ajani (Trevor), Jaouhar Ben Ayed (Dennis), Ashh Blackwood (Annie), Anya de Villiers (Sandra), Tendai Humphrey Sitima (Robert), Scott Hunter (Max), Oliver Mott (Jonathan), and Mikhail Sen (Chris). The company is completed by Roisin Fahey, Charlie Richards, Stuart Vincent, Emily Waters and Jack Whittle.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson, the associate director is Sean Turner and the resident director is Amy Milburn. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.


