Save up to 57% on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at the Duchess Theatre

Do not miss Mischief’s award-winning ‘masterpiece of malfunction’ (The Times) The Play That Goes Wrong as it crashes into its ninth chaotic year in the West End at the Duchess Theatre. 

You all know the classic whodunnit story, there has been a murder at a country manor and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However, when this plot is given to the accident-prone thespians at The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong… does! 

The actors and crew battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Do you ever find out who murdered Charles Haversham? You’ll have to see for yourself! 

Experience total mayhem and enjoy the perfect slice of escapist comedy, guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

Tickets From £12.00 for The Play That Goes Wrong

Book by- 20 December 2023

Offers and Validity:

Was £24 - Now £12
Was £51 - Now £22
Was £62 - Now £32
Was £80 - Now £41

Valid on all performances Tuesday - Friday and Sunday from 02 January 2024 - 08 February 2024.

The Play That Goes Wrong is running at the Duchess Theatre


THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Licensing Rights Acquired Photo
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Licensing Rights Acquired

The Broadway hit play “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields has been acquired for licensing by Broadway Licensing for their DPS division. The Acting Edition, the only script approved for licensing, of “The Play That Goes Wrong” is also now available. 

VIDEO: Inside THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONGs Return to the Duchess Theatre! Photo
VIDEO: Inside THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG's Return to the Duchess Theatre!

As the Olivier Award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong finally returned to its West End home at the Duchess Theatre on Friday, we sent our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward down to meet two of the show's current cast members - Ellie Morris and Elan James - and chat about the play's undying longevity, actual onstage mishaps and which subjects they would like to see get the 'Goes Wrong' treatment in future.

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

