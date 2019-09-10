THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates 5th Birthday and Extends in the West End

The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning box office hit, today unbelievably celebrates its 5th Birthday in the West End. To celebrate, Mischief Theatre is delighted to announce new booking periods for The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, with tickets for both productions now on sale until Sunday 1 November 2020.

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

The Olivier Award-nominated The Comedy About a Bank Robbery recently celebrated its third birthday in the West End. This smash and grab hit is a fast, fabulous comedy caper and one of the funniest shows in the West End.





This autumn Mischief Theatre will take over the Vaudeville theatre with a season of new work from September 2019, opening with new comedy Groan Ups, followed by Magic Goes Wrong.

Mischief Theatre was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work. Mischief Theatre's other new production that will be performing at the Vaudeville Theatre is Magic Goes Wrong from December 2019. Mischief Theatre's current London productions are The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, performing at the Duchess Theatre and Criterion Theatre respectively. The debut television series The Goes Wrong Show will premiere on BBC One. The company is led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costumes by Roberto Surace. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.





