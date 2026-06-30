THE OTHER SIDE OF MURDER to Tour UK and Ireland With Rufus Hound and Susie Blake

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Original Theatre and Theatr Clwyd, co-producers of The Other Side of Murder, a new comedy thriller from Torben Betts, have announced further casting and 2026/27 tour dates.

Rufus Hound (One Man, Two Guvnors, Wind in the Willows, The Mesmerist) stars as TV medium Darius Divine alongside Susie Blake (Victoria Wood, Coronation Street and Torben Betts' Murder in the Dark and Murder at Midnight) as Miriam, Aisha Jawando (Hamilton the Musical, Tina: The Musical) as Laura, Beth Lilly (The Play That Goes Wrong, Grantchester) as Jen, and Andy Mcleod (Murder at Midnight, Cosmic) as Jason/understudy Darius. Completing the cast are understudies Maddy Banks, Oliver Byng and Sarah Lawn. Further casting is to be announced.

When celebrated TV medium Darius Divine, host of hit light-entertainment show The Other Side, plans a cosy family dinner, he expects awkward small talk. He doesn't expect his pregnant lover, his Gilbert and Sullivan obsessed mother-in-law, or a night of ghostly visitations and explosive revelations. As dinner burns and tensions rise, the line between performance and reality begins to shatter. Secrets surface. Jealousies ignite. And a final twist lands that no one will see coming.

Funny, shocking and deliciously unsettling, this is a wild theatrical ride that will have audiences laughing one minute and gasping the next.

The Other Side of Murder is presented by the award-winning producers Original Theatre (Birdsong, ART, Being Mr Wickham) in association with Theatr Clwyd.

The creative team includes Director Philip Franks, Writer Torben Betts, Designer Colin Falconer, Lighting Designer Jason Taylor, Sound Designer and Composer Max Pappenheim, Illusion Designer John Bulleid, Casting Director Emma Sylvester and Associate Director Joshua Miles. The Production Manager is Brian Watson, the Costume Supervisor is Chrissy Maddison and the Props Supervisor is Katie Balmforth.

The Other Side of Murder 2026/27 tour dates are Theatr Clwyd, Mold (4-12 Sept); Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (15-19 Sept); New Theatre, Cardiff (22-26 Sept); Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (5-10 Oct); Gaiety Theatre, Dublin (13-17 Oct); Blackpool Grand Theatre (20-24 Oct); Churchill Theatre, Bromley (2-7 Nov); Palace Theatre, Southend (9-14 Nov); Mayflower Studios, Southampton (16-21 Nov); Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe (18-23 Jan); Derby Theatre (26-30 Jan); Malvern Theatres (2-6 Feb); Royal & Derngate, Northampton (8-13 Feb); Darlington Hippodrome (16-20 Feb); Leeds Playhouse (23-27 Feb), Salisbury Playhouse (9-13 March) and Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (16-20 March). More venues are to be announced.

Tour Dates

Theatr Clwyd, Mold (4-12 Sept)

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (15-19 Sept)

New Theatre, Cardiff (22-26 Sept)

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (5-10 Oct)

Gaiety Theatre, Dublin (13-17 Oct)

Blackpool Grand Theatre (20-24 Oct)

Churchill Theatre, Bromley (2-7 Nov)

Palace Theatre, Southend (9-14 Nov)

Mayflower Studios, Southampton (16-21 Nov)

Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe (18-23 Jan)

Derby Theatre (26-30 Jan)

Malvern Theatres (2-6 Feb)

Royal & Derngate, Northampton (8-13 Feb)

Darlington Hippodrome (16-20 Feb)

Leeds Playhouse (23-27 Feb)

Salisbury Playhouse (9-13 March)

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (16-20 March)

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