THE MOUSETRAP Extends West End Run Ahead of 75th Anniversary

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Agatha Christie's iconic thriller, The Mousetrap will extend its run at St Martin's Theatre through to 18 July 2027 as the play approaches its landmark 75th anniversary.

The world's longest running play includes current cast (until 7 November) Saranna Parlone as Mollie Ralston, Ben Riddle as Giles Ralston, Stefan Chanyaem as Christopher Wren, Joanne Henry as Mrs Boyle, James Staddon as Major Metcalf, Anna Rawlings as Miss Casewell, Dugald Bruce-Lockhart as Mr Paravicini, and Ben Galvin as Detective Sgt. Trotter. Completing the cast are Nancy Doubledee, Bella Farr, Barnaby Jago, Richard Parnwell and Clive Marlowe.

The genre-defining murder mystery opened in 1952 and continues to enthral audiences at London's St Martin's Theatre, more than 74 years on. Last year the play celebrated its 30,000th performance in the West End and was presented with a Guinness World Records certificate for the record title longest theatrical run.

In November, The Mousetrap enters its landmark 75th year, further cementing its position as the longest running play of all time. This milestone will be celebrated with a series of significant enhancements planned for St Martin's Theatre, designed to immerse audiences further in the world of the production while elevating the visitor experience and hospitality offering. The refurbishment will include comprehensive redecoration of the theatre's public-facing interior spaces, alongside the replacement of the existing bars at stalls, dress circle and upper circle levels and the addition of a new foyer bar, supporting the ongoing conservation of the historic building.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

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