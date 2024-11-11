THE LITTLE MERMAID Panto To Arrive In Wandsworth Panto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wandsworth Borough Council's The Little Mermaid based on Hans Christian Andersen's beloved tale comes to Wandsworth Civic Suite this season.

Running December 14th - 15th and 19th-22nd, dive into a world of wonder with The Little Mermaid as she embarks on her quest to explore the human world and find true love.

Along the way, you'll meet an unforgettable cast of characters, including the hilarious Dame Choom Bouquet, the wicked sea witch Hydra, the comedic duo Flip and Flop, and the dashing yet clueless Handsome Prince.

Book your tickets now starting at £12.

Wandsworth Borough council are offering discounted tickets to eligible families as part of the Access for All offer. www.wandsworthpanto.com/access-for-all

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.

Children 1 and over must have a ticket, except for babes in arms (under 1 years old). Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Refreshments will be available at the venue. Make your deep-sea voyage even more magical with our specially themed treasure bags! Each treasure bag includes a selection of treats and toys for your children to enjoy, with a vegan option available.

