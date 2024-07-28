THE LITTLE DEATH to Debut at King's Head Theatre in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nominated for the prestigious MullenLowe NOVA Award at Central Saint Martins, The Little Death is a showstopping blend of cabaret, comedy and thought-provoking storytelling with a dynamic queer twist. Get ready to step inside the fabulously chaotic world of Mina, a spirited young Turkish woman on a wild quest to find the one thing missing in her life: an org*sm.

Amidst all the glitz and glamour, The Little Death delves deep into the heart of what it means to be human. Following Mina's journey of self-discovery, the show reflects on poignant themes of love, loneliness and the human condition. It is a reminder that, even in the pursuit of pleasure, we all crave connection and understanding. The Little Death is a celebration of resilience, shamelessness and the universal quest for fulfilment.

This psychotic night of glamour, fabulous fun and heartfelt sadness is a camp extravaganza that promises an authentic and heartwarming journey with hysterical misadventures, deep introspection, and jaw-dropping revelations about life, love and identity. Sharing the story of Mina's inability to org*sm with a partner, this is a visceral and honest reflection on female pleasure, sexual liberation and the vulnerabilities of being a woman.

Co-Director Justin Atkins comments, I don't have time for fake honesty or fake stories I want to contribute to a piece of art to the world that is so cuttingly true or real in its expression. I think shame is a huge component in not creating real stories and once you evolve passed that feeling you can say and do whatever you want. The Little Death says “yes and” when most say “no stop”.

Co-Director Mina Orak comments, Growing up between two cultures is not always easy. While it's certainly a privilege, it often leaves you caught between two different ways of thinking. The Little Death was born from my internal conflict between the desire to express myself without a filter and the innate human need for acceptance.

Running time 70 minutes

Age guidance 16+

The creative team includes Director/Co-writer/Co-producer Mina Orak (she/her) and Director/Co-writer/Co-producer Justin Atkins (her/him). Stage Manager is Asli Kaygusuz (she/her). Technical Team is Sanli Wang (she/her) and Itching Tian (she/her). Costume Design is by Grace Carolan (she/her) and Andrea Pacheco Ozua (she/her), Graphic Design is by Steven Restagno (he/him) and Carah Hager (she/her). Make-up is by Tom Easto (he/him).

The cast includes Mina Orak (she/her) as Herself, Justin Atkins (he/him) as Himself, Cornelis Joubert (he/him) as Mina's Vagina, and Jay Mankoo (he/him) as Drag Queen.

Comments