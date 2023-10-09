THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Extends @sohoplace Until March 2024; Watch HIghlights!

Performances will now run until Saturday 2 March 2024.

Oct. 09, 2023

An extension has been announced for the critically acclaimed new British musical The Little Big Things, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, with music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling and book by Joe White. The production, directed by Luke Sheppard, will now run at @sohoplace until Saturday 2 March 2024.

The extension is announced as @sohoplace, the first new theatre in West End for more than 50 years, approaches its first birthday. The Little Big Things is the first musical to perform at the venue and the fifth production in the @sohoplace’s first year, following Marvellous, As You Like It, Medea, and Brokeback Mountain.

Nica Burns said: “All of us @sohoplace theatre are delighted that, in response to the nightly enthusiastic standing ovations from audiences, we are extending our joyful, new musical with all the original cast to 2 March 2024.  We realised we needed to give more people the opportunity to enjoy this premiere production of Henry Fraser’s inspiring story told by such a great cast - and now they can!”

Michael Harrison said: “Henry’s story is incredibly inspiring and since our very first performance, the musical has been overwhelmingly embraced by our audiences, as they see his incredible achievements brought to life on stage. I’m thrilled that we announce today the extension of The Little Big Things and that many more people will now be able to experience this unforgettable night in the theatre.”

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary family.

When one moment changes everything, Henry’s family are split between a past they no longer recognise, and a future they could never foresee. 


Can Mum and Dad rally his three brothers; as the family start a journey to overcome the unimaginable?

Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical with an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack in a world premiere production. This uplifting and colourful new musical is a life-affirming reminder about the transformative power of family, and how sometimes it really is the little things which matter the most.

An avid sportsman and academy player with a premiership Rugby club, Henry Fraser’s life changed forever when in 2009 he had a diving accident. From that moment he had a new life to live as a tetraplegic and new circumstances to accept and adapt to. Henry’s defiance and determination to prosper against devastating odds led to him wheeling himself out of hospital a whole year earlier than predicted. Today he is a successful artist, inspirational speaker and best-selling author.   

Cast: Ed Larkin and Jonny Amies as Henry Fraser, Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey as Henry’s parents, Fran Fraser and Andrew Fraser. They are joined by Jordan Benjamin (Dom), Rebecca Bowden (Surgeon), Jamie Chatterton (Tom), Gracie McGonigal (Katie), Tom Oliver (Marco), Malinda Parris (Dr Graham), Cleve September (Will) and Amy Trigg (Agnes) alongside Stephen John Davis, Elena Pitsiaeli, George Salmon, Amy West and Joseph Wolff.






