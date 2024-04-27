New Musical OPERATION JULIE Tours UK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The incredible story of Wales' biggest drug bust in 1977 has been reprised by award-winning theatre company Theatr na nÓg.

Selling out an initial run in 2022, and now back by popular demand, Operation Julie is taking this unique retelling of one of Wales' greatest stories to more people in more places than ever across the UK.

The show is deeply placed within its 1970s setting, with strong themes of the climate crisis, musicality, Welsh culture, and counterculture. The set, music, and costumes thrust the audience back into a world of psychedelic rock, flooding the ears with giants of the time, such as Moody Blues and Hawkwind, but also some of the key players on the Welsh rock scene, like psychedelic rockers Man and heavy metal pioneers Budgie.

Among the main protagonists is the roguish dealer Alston 'Smiles' Hughes. Speaking today, Smiles says the acid movement was as much about a sustainable lifestyle and a commitment to saving the planet as it was about psychedelic trips: "We were raising the flag and saying look, look, this is an emergency... And look at the state of the world now. They should have listened - they should have bloody listened!".

Smiles hopes the play reflects the seriousness of the cause of that time and its relevance today, as well as the joy of living through an exhilarating period: "It was wonderful. We had so much fun, you can't believe it!"

Operation Julie is currently running, with the following upcoming dates across the UK. Ticket information for all venues can be found at the button below.

Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon: 1st- 4th May 2024

Wyvern Theatre, Swindon: 9th-11th May 2024

Pontio, Bangor: 15th- 18th May 2024

Crewe Lyceum Theatre: 22nd- 25th May 2024

