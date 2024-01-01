Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS

Book by 2 January to save up to 54%!

Jan. 01, 2024

The Little Big Things

Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for The Little Big Things

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary family.

When one moment changes everything, Henry’s family are split between a past they no longer recognise, and a future they could never foresee.

Can Mum and Dad rally his three brothers; as the family start a journey to overcome the unimaginable?

Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical with an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack in a world premiere production.

This uplifting and colourful new musical is a life-affirming reminder about the transformative power of family, and how sometimes it really is the little things which matter the most.

An avid sportsman and academy player with a premiership Rugby club, Henry Fraser’s life changed forever when in 2009 he had a diving accident. From that moment he had a new life to live as a tetraplegic and new circumstances to accept and adapt to. Henry’s defiance and determination to prosper against devastating odds led to him wheeling himself out of hospital a whole year earlier than predicted. Today he is a successful artist, inspirational speaker and best-selling author.

Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for The Little Big Things

Was £36 - Now £25
Was £48 - Now £25
Was £54 - Now £25
Was £60 - Now £30
Was £66 - Now £30
Was £74 - Now £40
Was £83 - Now £40
Was £84 - Now £50
Was £90 - Now £50

Valid on all performances Monday to Friday from 26 December 2024 - 26 January 2024.

The Little Big Things




