THE COLOR PURPLE at Sedos Features the First Ever All-Black Cast of An Amateur Musical in the UK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sedos, London's leading amateur theatre company, has announced their cast of The Color Purple. This is a momentous and significant development in the diversity of amateur dramatics, not just in London but in the UK. In their 119-year history, Sedos has never had an all-Black cast nor an all-Black creative team, until now.

Determined to make an impactful and meaningful change, Sedos agreed to put on The Color Purple backed by the all-Black creative team of Tasha Msanide (Director), Chris Forte-Nelson (Musical Director), Vanessa Forte-Nelson (Choreographer), Bridgette Amofah (Associate Director/Acting Coach) and Lemington Ridley (Art Director). They are supported by Associate Director, Landé Belo of Tower Theatre, whose previous productions (Fix Up, In Hiding and Ain't I A Woman?) have been a game-changer in providing opportunities for Black actors, writers and directors.

Leveraging the release of the Warner Bros. movie musical, Sedos began drumming up interest earlier this year knowing that it would be difficult both to reach and build trust with a new demographic. A comprehensive social media campaign drummed up enough interest to fill up 108 audition slots in just 1 day.

Announcing their cast on social media this morning, their Director, Tasha Msanide, states: “11 months ago we set ourselves a task to reach new people who would join us in sharing Alice Walker's gorgeous pulitzer-winning story, and this group really came through. We'll be welcoming so many new faces not just to Sedos, but to the wonderful world of musical theatre. The Color Purple is an important story in Black queer history and we are so excited to tell it.”

The Color Purple will play for 11 performances between 20-30 November at The Bridewell Theatre later this year. In the starring role, Celie will be played by Rachelle Ojomo and will be joined by Michaella Moore as Shug Avery and Shylo Malone as Mister. The principal cast is completed with Josephine Bannerman as Nettie, Rinre Olusola as Sofia, Dúpri Mckoy as Harpo, Bailey Edwards as Squeak, Mike Kujore as Pa/Ol' Mister, the nosy church ladies Darlene, Jarene and Doris are played by Marnette Renae Bennett, LaShayah Byfield and Zahra Jennings-Grant and Oserovie Essi plays Preacher/Buster. They are joined by an ensemble of Aimee Adesina, Folu Oyewole, Melissa Boateng, Sanyu Kimuli, Dami Ojobaro, Ruben Ondo Mesa, Aimée Mutambo, Nicole Vassell, Anuli Changa, Ben Gad-Briggs, Mahamed Hersi, David Gregory and Ngozi Onyenemelu.

About Sedos

Sedos stands for the Stock Exchange Dramatic and Operatic Society. The society was founded in 1905 by senior members of the stock exchange, but the membership now includes an eclectic mix from all over London.

Each season takes place at the Bridewell Theatre, where we have been the resident theatre company since 2012.

Sedos is an amateur company, but we strive for professional standards in both performance and production values. In addition, we do everything in our power to ensure everyone involved in our shows, on stage and backstage, enjoys themselves and has a good experience – we are all volunteers, after all.

Tickets for The Color Purple will go on sale via the Sedos website (sedos.co.uk) on Friday the 2nd of August.

About The Color Purple

The Color Purple is based upon the novel written by Alice Walker and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment motion picture. Book by Marsha Norman, Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. THE COLOR PURPLE was produced on Broadway at the Broadway Theater by Oprah Winfrey, Scott Sanders, Roy Furman, and Quincy Jones. The world premiere of THE COLOR PURPLE was produced by the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia.

THE COLOR PURPLE is presented through special arrangement with and all authorised performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), www.theatricalrights.co.uk

Comments