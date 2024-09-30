Stars From SUNSET BOULEVARD, STARLIGHT EXPRESS, and More Take Home 2024 The Stage Debut Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 12 winners of The Stage Debut Awards 2024, in partnership with ATG Entertainment, were revealed at a London ceremony at 8 Northumberland Avenue on September 29. Iconic drag artist, performer and singer Divina De Campo hosted the annual event in front of an audience of some of British theatre's most influential figures in celebration of the brightest emerging talents who made their mark both on and off stage.

This year 49 nominees across eight categories were in the spotlight, representing performers, composers, designers, writers, lyricists and directors whose work premiered on stages across the UK in the previous year.

Scooping the Best West End Debut Performer award for his enormously compelling and vocally accomplished performance as Gabe in Next To Normal at Wyndham's Theatre was Olivier Award nominee Jack Wolfe. As the only category decided by public vote – previous winners included Rose Ayling-Ellis (2023) and Jodie Comer (2022) – Wolfe emerged as the people's West End favourite from a strong shortlist that included Will Close for Dear England; Billy Crudup in Harry Clarke; Toheeb Jimoh in Player Kings; Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in Romeo and Juliet; Ed Larkin in The Little Big Things; Grace Hodgett Young in Sunset Boulevard and Louis McCartney in Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Such was the level of talent that Best Performer in a Play was awarded to both Ellie-May Sheridan for a scene-stealing turn in London Tide at The National Theatre and Louis McCartney, who was recognised for his menacingly mercurial performance in Stranger Things: The First Shadow at The Phoenix Theatre. Also, the Best Performer in a Musical award was shared between Jeevan Braich for his vocal prowess and impressive roller skating skills in Starlight Express at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and Grace Hodgett Young who won the award for her impressive performance in Jamie Lloyd's hit revival Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre.

The current wealth of new-writing talent in the industry was resoundingly acknowledged this year with the Best Writer award going to two upcoming industry stars. Sam Grabiner for Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre shared the accolade with Azuka Oforka for The Women of Llanrumney at Sherman Theatre, Cardiff.

More awards on the night recognising talent behind the scenes included Best Creative West End Debut, which was given to Bush Theatre's associate artistic director Daniel Bailey for his dynamic and sensitively directed production of Tyrell Williams' Red Pitch. The production enjoyed a hugely successful West End transfer to @sohoplace.

This year's directing accolade went to Sophie Drake who was honoured with the Best Director award for The Bleeding Tree at Southwark Playhouse Borough. The judges said Drake “infused finesse into all aspects of this dark, grisly anti-fairytale”. For the first time, all nominees in this category were women, and the award was presented by the acclaimed BAFTA nominated director and Bush Theatre's artistic director Lynette Linton.

The unforgettable and now iconic video design for Jamie Lloyd's Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre was recognised in the Best Designer award, which Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom took home. And Jack Godfrey won the Best Composer, Lyricist, or Book Writer award for his all-round talents bringing 42 Balloonsat The Lowry, Salford, a charming new musical success story, to life.

The Stage editor Alistair Smith said: “The judges were in complete awe of the talent on display from all our winners. In many cases, it felt almost inconceivable these could be their professional debuts such was the level of skill on show.

"At a time when there has been much talk about how difficult it is for new playwrights to break through, the judges were particularly pleased to be able to recognise two superb winners in the Best Writer category for the first time, such was the quality of the shortlist."

The winners were announced on 29th September 2024 at The Stage Debut Awards, held at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, in association with headline sponsor ATG Entertainment. The event featured several live performances, including a special number by Divina De Campo. Additional performances came from Georgina Castle, who currently stars as Regina George in Mean Girls at the Savoy Theatre, Timmika Ramsay, dazzling audiences as Miss Adelaide in Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre, and the celebrated actor, comedian and writer Nick Mohammed, who performed as his acclaimed alter-ego, Mr. Swallow, in a unique and exclusive routine.

THE WINNERS IN FULL

Best Performer in a Play (Sponsored by Theatrical Rights Worldwide)

Ellie-May Sheridan for London Tide at National Theatre, London

Louis McCartney for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre, London

Best Performer in a Musical (Sponsored by Michael Harrison Entertainment)

Jeevan Braich for Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London

Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre, London

Best Director (Sponsored by Arts Council England)

Sophie Drake for The Bleeding Tree at the Southwark Playhouse Borough, London

Best Designer (Sponsored by Preevue)

Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video) for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre, London

Best Writer (Sponsored by Sonia Friedman Productions)

Sam Grabiner for Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre, London

Azuka Oforka for The Women of Llanrumney at Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer (Sponsored by Crossroads Live)

Jack Godfrey for 42 Balloons at The Lowry, Manchester

Best West End Debut Performer (Sponsored by Noël Coward Foundation)

Jack Wolfe for Next to Normal at Wyndham's Theatre, London

Best Creative West End Debut (Sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment)

Daniel Bailey (director) for Red Pitch at @sohoplace, London

The Stage Debut Awards first took place in 2017 and recipients of these awards have gone on to star in West End shows, television series and films. Last year's winners included Rob Madge for My Son's a Queer, (But What Can You Do?) at the Garrick Theatre and the Ambassadors Theatre, Isobel Thom for their leading role in I, Joan at Shakespeare's Globe, Michael R Jackson for composing A Strange Loop at the Barbican Theatre and Tingying Dong for her sound design on The Crucible, Gielgud and National Theatre. A further roll call of notable award winners from previous years include Jodie Comer (Prima Facie), Shan Ako (Les Misérables), SpitLip (Operation Mincemeat), Tyrell Williams (Red Pitch), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet), Bush Theatre artistic director Lynette Linton (Sweat) and composers Femi Temowo (Death of a Salesman) and Dan Gillespie Sells (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).

