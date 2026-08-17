Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Susan Wokoma and More to Join LETTERS TO MY YOUNGER FUTURE SELF

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

National Youth Theatre has revealed additional celebrity names as stars of stage and screen return to their NYT roots for a one night only staged performance, Letters to My Younger Future Self this September. The show, marking the NYT’s 70th anniversary, will take place on 20 September at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall supported by Netflix.

Additional names joining the rostra of alumni and supporters sharing hilarious stories, dark secrets and sage advice alongside the brightest talent from a new generation of storytellers include chart-topper Sophie Ellis-Bextor, BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes), James Graham (Dear England), Daniel Ings (The Gentleman) Calam Lynch (Rings of Power), Fay Ripley (Cold Feet), Rhea Norwood (Heartstopper) and Megan Bolton (TikTok Comedian) with more letters penned by NYT Patron Chiwetel Ejiofor, Joanna Lumley, Dame Joan Collins, Richard E. Grant and Matt Lucas.

They join the previously announced lineup of Adeel Akhtar (Four Lions), India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Fehinti Balogun (Down Cemetery Road), Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones), Rob Rinder (Judge Rinder), Takunda Muzondiwa (Roundhouse Poetry Slam winner 2026) and Jack Thorne (Adolescence). Further appearances and letters by British stars of stage and screen to be announced soon.

Letters To My Younger Future Self features a dazzling array of creatives representing seven decades of stand-out talent under the direction of CEO and Artistic Director Paul Roseby OBE and Director Josie Daxter. Dramaturgy by Krishna Istha and Sophie Ellerby, Video Design by Will Duke, Lighting Design by Prema Mehta, Sound Design by Nicola T. Chang and Movement Director by Matthew Wells. The show will be powered on stage, behind the scenes and on screen by young talent nurtured through Netflix and National Youth Theatre’s IGNITE Your Creativity programme.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming