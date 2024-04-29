Sharon D Clarke, Ncuti Gatwa, and More Will Lead the National Theatre's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been set for The National Theatre's production of The Importance of Being Earnest.The cast will be led by Richard Cant as Reverend Canon Chasuble, Sharon D Clarke as Lady Bracknell, Ncuti Gatwa as Algernon Moncrieff, Amanda Lawrence as Miss Prism, and Hugh Skinner as Jack Worthing.

Performances run 20 November 2024 — 25 January 2025 at the Lyttelton Theatre.

About The Importance of Being Earnest

Being sensible can be excessively boring. At least Jack thinks so.

While assuming the role of dutiful guardian in the country, he lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy takes on a similar facade.

Unfortunately, living a double life has its drawbacks, especially when it comes to love. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

Max Webster (Donmar’s Macbeth; Life of Pi) directs a joyful and flamboyant reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy. Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Doctor Who) is joined by Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who; Sex Education) and Hugh Skinner (W1A; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) in this hilarious story of identity, impersonation and romance.

