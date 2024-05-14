Dr Ranj Singh Joins UK Tour of & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dr Ranj Singh will make his musical theatre debut playing the role of Lance in the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of & JULIET. The tour opens at Manchester Opera House on 8 July 2024.

He joins the previously announced Matt Cardle as Shakespeare, Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet, Lara Denning as Anne, Sandra Marvin as Angelique, Jack Danson as Romeo, Kyle Cox as Francois and Jordan Broatch as May.

Also in the cast are Michael Nelson as Henry, Liam Morris as Richard, Jade Johnson as Nell / Lady C, Rosie Singha as Judith, Nia Stephen as Imogen, Psalms-Nissi Myers-Reid as Lucy/Alternate Juliet, Andilé Mabhena as Augustine / Dance Team, Harriet Caplan-Dean as Eleanor, Alexander Kranz as Lennox, Aaron Shales as Gregory / Dance Team, Toni Paise as Violet and Samuel Wilson-Freeman as Fletcher / Resident Director and Dance Captain.

Dr Ranj Singh said “I am absolutely overjoyed to be making my musical theatre debut in & Juliet, a show I've been a fan of since it first opened. I know it’s a bit of a change from my usual work, but not many people will know how hard I've been working behind the scenes to make this happen, and it's an absolute dream come true. I can't wait to work with the incredible Luke Sheppard and the entire creative team and have the time of my life this year, showing the UK what I'm made of alongside an exceptionally talented and diverse cast. Bring it on!”

Dr Ranj Singh is one of the country’s most recognised and well-loved medics and TV presenters, with a career ranging from NHS doctor, to author, to musical theatre star.

His foray into music and dance started in 2018, when Dr Ranj swapped his scrubs for sequins as a BBC Strictly Come Dancing contestant, partnered with Janette Manrara. The dancing duo also took part in the subsequent Strictly Live Tour in 2019. Then at the start of 2021, Dr Ranj’s performance on ITV All Star Musicals roused the nation and received high praise from the judges, including Elaine Paige herself. This led to him starring in his own sold-out West End show Scrubs to Sparkles later that year, alongside a host of famous faces.

He is the co-creating presenter of BAFTA-award-winning CBeebies series, Get Well Soon. He is one of the resident doctors on the BBC1's hugely successful series Morning Live and was a regular presenter on ITV This Morning. He has fronted a range of TV shows, including ITV's primetime series Save Money: Good Health, Save Money: Lose Weight and Dr Ranj: On Call; the W Channel’s Extreme Food Phobics; and was crowned winner of Season 2 of Cooking With The Stars.

Off air, he writes for numerous magazines and websites where he gives expert opinion and advice on physical and mental health matters. Dr Ranj is also the resident doctor for Attitude magazine and has published several books including two Sunday Times Best-Sellers, Save Money Lose Weight and How To Grow Up And Feel Amazing!.

There is life after Romeo!

Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Katy Perry’s “Roar” and chart toppers “Since U Been Gone,” “It’s My Life,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century, and his collaborators. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

& JULIET is a global success and has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End from 2019-2023, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. & Juliet is currently playing an encore production in Australia, and will soon be seen around the globe with a North American Tour (September 2024) and its German premiere (October 2024). The German production marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language, and will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com

The full creative team for the UK and Ireland tour of & JULIET includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and Nina Van Houten(Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Arrangements and Orchestrations). Casting is by Stuart Burt.

