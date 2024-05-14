Allan Stewart and Alex Bourne Join the West End Cast of THE WIZARD OF OZ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Allan Stewart (Stones in His Pockets, West End, UK Tour, Toronto; STV Hello, Good Evening, Welcome) and Alex Bourne (Annie, West End, UK Tour, Toronto; Hairspray, UK Tour) will reprise their touring roles as The Wizard when The Wizard of Oz concludes its major UK and Ireland tour this summer.

The beloved musical, based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum will play a strictly limited London season of 38 performances only at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from Thursday 15 August – Sunday 8 September 2024. 2024 marks the 85th year since the timeless film was released.

Allan and Alex join previously announced, JLS sensation Aston Merrygold* as The Tin Manand RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner and Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, alongside principal company members also currently starring in the UK and Ireland touring production: Aviva Tulley (Book of Mormon, UK Tour) as Dorothy, Benjamin Yates (ITV’s Emmerdale; Jersey Boys, West End) as The Scarecrow, Nic Greenshields (Love Never Dies West End; Les Misérables West End, International Tour) as The Cowardly Lion, Emily Bull (9 to 5, UK Tour; Matilda UK Tour) as Glinda The Good Witch and Abigail Matthews as Toto (Bleak Expectations, West End; War Horse, West End).* Femi Akinfolarin (Treason, UK Tour; Moulin Rouge! The Musical, West End) will appear as The Tin Man on all other dates. Please see website for details. See Biogs Here

The company is completed by: David Burrows, Adam Craig, Cole Dunn, Tyler Ephraim, Olivia Kate Holding, Thomas Kalek, Sadie Levett, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Martin McCarthy, Rose Ouellette, Fanja Parent, Alexandra Regan, Nathan Routledge, and Sydney Spencer.

Producer, Michael Harrison says of today’s announcement: “I am delighted to confirm the full cast for The Wizard of Oz’s spectacular return to London this summer. The company have had an incredible run across the UK and Ireland as the thousands of fans they have brought to their feet will confirm! We can’t wait to welcome families to the Gillian Lynne Theatre, where we play for 38 performances only, for a true summer holiday treat. With an extraordinary cast led by Aston Merrygold and The Vivienne, all going over the rainbow are in for a magical time.”

Aston Merrygold will perform on select dates, reprising his touring role as The Tin Man. Aston became known for his incredible stage presence during his time with X Factor-formed band JLS, who went on to sell out countless arena tours and sell over 10 million records, including five Number 1 hits and numerous awards. Whilst the band took a seven-year break, Aston made strides in his career appearing in the West End, on Strictly Come Dancing and releasing his platinum debut single Get Stupid and more recently Sweat, Right Here, Overboard and Share a Coke.

JLS made their comeback last year and performed in sold-out arenas all over the UK and Ireland. Aston has continued to remain at the forefront of entertainment, becoming a judge on the Sky 1 talent show, Got To Dance. He was also unmasked as Robin in the Semi-Finals of the 2020/2021 series of Masked Singer UK.

He has also appeared in the CBBC’s comedy-drama, Almost Never, playing Jordan, the new manager of The Wonderland, was a panelist on the Masked Singer Live tour across the UK and starred as Willard in Footloose the Musical. Most recently, Aston hosted Heart FM’s Saturday Night 00s Show and has also announced his Solo Tour HousePartyLove where he will be playing in Glasgow, Birmingham, London, Manchester, and Belfast in October 2024.

The Vivienne is set to wow the West End as The Wicked Witch of the West following her celebrated performances on tour. The Vivienne is without doubt the UK's No.1 drag superstar, after emerging as the original champion of the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Since then, she has become a huge star both in the UK and internationally appearing on TV regularly and releasing music for fans across the globe. 2022 saw The Vivienne's TV career go global when she appeared on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars All Winners' on US TV.

2023 saw The Vivienne make history as the first drag star to appear on a major UK reality competition series, competing in 'Dancing On Ice' on ITV. Viv made it through the Top 3, with breathtaking performances in the final. 2023 also saw The Vivienne become the face and voice of the BBC's Eurovision Song Contest trailers. In addition, she performed 'Waterloo' at the massive Eurovision opening ceremony in Liverpool city centre.

Allan Stewart (The Wizard) started his career at the age of ten in the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow. He appeared in clubs and theatres during his school days, and at the age of sixteen wrote and recorded his first single at the Abbey Road studios, with the legendary Beatles producer, George Martin. His voice broke and when he came back into the business two albums and the hit single Opening Night followed. Although he was initially known as a singer he was seduced by the sound of laughter and turned his attention to comedy and television.

He starred in many series for STV including Hello, Good Evening, Welcome, The Allan Stewart Tapes, and his national television break came in the 80s with the hugely successful series Copy Cats, Live from the Palladium, Night of a 1000 Stars and many other high profile TV guest spots filled his diary. He hosted his own quiz show Chain Letters and appeared in two Royal Variety performances.

He played the lead in the original musical of Jolson’s life at London’s Victoria Palace, and in The Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto. He toured in the hit play Stones in his Pockets and played the part of Roger De Bris in the Mel Brooks musical The Producers. This year he headlines his 27th consecutive pantomime in Edinburgh.

Alex Bourne (The Wizard): Alex has recently reprised his role of Daddy Warbucks on the national tour of Annie. Other theatre includes Hairspray (UK Tour); Eugenius at The Other Palace; Annie (London, UK Tour, and Toronto); Mamma Mia! (UK Tour); Kiss Me, Kate(Royal Albert Hall/BBC Proms); Witches of Eastwick - TMA Nominee for Best Actor (Watermill Theatre); Kiss Me, Kate - Olivier Award-Nominee (Chichester Festival Theatre and Old Vic); We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre); Chicago (Adelphi Theatre); The Rat Pack (Flying Music/Strand Theatre, London); Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Theatrical/UK tour); Rocky Horror Show (Turnstyle); Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Theatrical/Dominion Theatre); Grease (Robert Stigwood Org/Cambridge Theatre, London); Grease (Robert Stigwood Org/National Tour); Only The Lonely (Whitehall Theatre, London); Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story (Victoria Palace/US tour) and Showboat (RSC/Opera North at The London Palladium).

The Wizard of Oz on tour is presented by Michael Harrison, Gavin Kalin Productions, David Mirvish, Crossroads Live, Nick Thomas, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Jake Hine, and Playing Field, by arrangement with the Really Useful Group Ltd. Originally produced at Curve.

