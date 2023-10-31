Shakespeare Theatre Company Reveals Full Details for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma

Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced the location, cast, and creative team for the highly-anticipated spring production of Macbeth. Directed by STC Artistic Director Simon Godwin, Macbeth stars Tony and BAFTA Award-winner Ralph Fiennes and Olivier Award-winner Indira Varma as the leading lord and lady. The production will run in D.C. APR 9 - MAY 5.

Beginning its four-city tour in Liverpool next month, the production will travel to Edinburgh and London before making its final stop here in D.C. Staged in custom-built theatre spaces in each city, D.C.'s production will take place at 1301 W St. NE, once a massive sound stage that was part of BET Studios. Situated in Brentwood, this impressive building offers more than 40,000 square feet for STC to create the world of the play as well as offer its patrons a unique, immersive experience.

Joining Fiennes and Varma are Ben Allen (Royal Court Theatre's Black Superhero), Ewan Black (US Tour of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart), Levi Brown (BBC's upcoming This Town), Jonathan Case (STC's The Jungle), Danielle Fiamanya (West End's & Juliet), Keith Fleming (US Tour of the National Theatre's Dunsinane), Michael Hodgson (Royal Shakespeare Company's Macbeth), Lucy Mangan (Palace Theatre's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Jake Neads (Wyndham Theatre's Leopoldstadt), Richard Pepper (ITV's Litvinenko), Steffan Rhodri (BBC's upcoming series The Way), Rose Riley (Royal Shakespeare Company's Hamnet), Lola Shalam (Almeida Theatre's Women, Beware the Devil), Rebecca Scroggs (National Theatre's The Suicide), Ethan Thomas (professional debut), and Ben Turner (STC's The Jungle).

Directed by Godwin, the creative team includes Adaptor Emily Burns (STC's Much Ado About Nothing), Set and Costume Designer Frankie Bradshaw (National Theatre's Blues for an Alabama Sky), Lighting Designer Jai Morjaria (National Theatre's Othello), Sound Designer Christopher Shutt (STC's King Lear), Composer Asaf Zohar (Lyric Hammersmith's God of Carnage), Movement Director Lucy Cullingford (National Theatre's The Father and The Assassin), Fight Director Kate Waters (National Theatre's The Father and The Assassins), Voice & Dialect Coach Jeannette Nelson (National Theatre's former Head of Voice), and Casting Director Amy Ball (Royal Shakespeare Company's Hamnet). Macbeth is a co-production with Wessex Grove and Underbelly.

"The rehearsal room is already buzzing with energy for this production and I cannot wait to introduce my dear friends Ralph and Indira to the STC community this spring," says Godwin. "This is a huge undertaking and I am grateful for my entire team here at STC and in the UK for all of their hard work bringing Macbeth to life."

Tickets are currently available as part of a 3- or 4-play package. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public in December. Space is already limited for many performances, so reserving your package now is the best way to secure seats. For more information, please visit ShakespeareTheatre.org or call our helpful Box Office at 202.547.1122.

About the Artists

RALPH FIENNES

Macbeth

Ralph Fiennes most recent work in the theatre includes Straight Line Crazy by David Hare at The Bridge Theatre and The Shed in New York. Prior to this, he toured the country with his own production of T.S. Eliot's The Four Quartets before transferring to the Harold Pinter Theatre. During the pandemic, he also appeared in David Hare's Beat the Devil at The Bridge Theatre directed by Nicholas Hytner. Both productions were performed under social distancing regulations.

In 2018 he appeared in Antony and Cleopatra at National Theatre for which he received the Evening Standard Best Actor Award. Other work at the National Theatre includes Man & Superman, Oedipus, The Talking Cure, Six Characters in Search of an Author, Fathers and Sons, and Ting Tang Mine.

His extensive work at the Royal Shakespeare Company includes Troilus & Cressida, King Lear, Love's Labour Lost, Henry VI in The Plantagenets, Much Ado About Nothing, King John, The Man Who Came to Dinner, and Ibsen's Brand which later transferred to the Haymarket Theatre. For the Almeida, he has appeared as Richard III for which he received the Evening Standard Best Actor Award, Richard II, Coriolanus, Ivanov, and Hamlet all directed by Jonathan Kent. Hamlet was presented at The Hackney Empire and then The Belasco Theater on Broadway where Fiennes received the Tony Award for Best Actor. Fiennes returned to Broadway in 2006 and received a Tony Nomination for his role in Brian Friel's The Faith Healer following a run at The Gate Theatre Dublin. In 2016 Fiennes played Solness in The Master Builder directed by Matthew Warchus at the Old Vic Theatre for which he received the Evening Standard Best Actor Award.

Ralph Fiennes made his feature film debut as Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights in 1992. His film credits include Schindler's List, The English Patient, The Constant Gardener, The End of the Affair, The Reader, Quiz Show, Oscar and Lucinda, Onegin, Spider, Sunshine, Strange Days and The Hurt Locker. He played Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series and the role of 'M' in Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die. Fiennes most recent film credits include, The Menu, The Forgiven, The Four Quartets, The King's Man, The Dig, Official Secrets, The Grand Budapest Hotel, A Bigger Splash, Kubo and the Two Strings, Hail Caesar! Forthcoming films include: Conclave, and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Fiennes made his feature film directorial debut in 2011 with Coriolanus in which he also starred in the title role. He also directed and starred in The Invisible Woman and The White Crow about Rudolf Nureyev.

His television work includes David Hare's trilogy Page Eight, Turks and Caicos, and Salting the Battlefield. He played T.E Lawrence in A Dangerous Man: Lawrence After Arabia and also appeared in Prime Suspect and Rev.

Fiennes has been the recipient of many significant awards and nominations for his work in film and in the theatre. He was nominated for Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs for his roles in both The English Patient and Schindler's List, winning the BAFTA for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the latter. He was also nominated for BAFTAs for The End of an Affair and The Constant Gardener. He was nominated for the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer for Coriolanus. Most recently he was nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his leading role in The Grand Budapest Hotel. Fiennes has also been honoured with the Variety Award for Film Achievement, The Richard Harris Award by the British Independent Film Awards, and The Empire Film Legend Award.

INDIRA VARMA

Lady Macbeth

Indira Varma is an Olivier Award-winning actress having won ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role' for her performance as ‘Liz Essendine' in Present Laughter (Old Vic) alongside Andrew Scott. Notable theatre highlights include Man and Superman (The National) with Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Lloyd's production of Chekhov's The Seagull (Harold Pinter Theatre), Eugène Ionesco's Exit the King (The National) opposite Rhys Ifans; Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus (Globe Theatre); The Vortex, Dance of Death, Privates on Parade (all at the Donmar Warehouse), The Vertical Hour, The Country, Ingredient X (all at the Royal Court), and Celebration (on Broadway).

For screen, credits include ‘Gita Mishra' in AppleTV's Extrapolations, ‘Ingrid' in Obsession (Netflix), ‘Tala' in Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+), ‘Khadija Khan' in the 2nd series of The Capture (BBC/AMC), ‘Ellaria Sand' in the multi-award-winning Game of Thrones (HBO/SkyAtlantic), Luther alongside Idris Elba (BBC/Netflix), the Emmy nominated drama Patrick Melrose (HBO/Sky Atlantic) starring Benedict Cumberbatch and the critically acclaimed comedy series This Way Up (Channel 4/Hulu) written by and starring Aisling Bea.

BEN ALLEN

Ross

Ben trained at East 15 Acting School. Theatre credits include: Black Superhero (Royal Court Theatre); Folk (Hampstead Theatre); Hamlet, The Cherry Orchard (Theatre Royal, Windsor); Measure for Measure (Donmar Warehouse); Gently Down the Stream (Park Theatre); Present Laughter (Chichester Festival Theatre); Antony and Cleopatra, Julius Caesar, Oppenheimer, The Shoemaker's Holiday (RSC); The Seagull (Library Theatre Company); Twelfth Night, The Taming of the Shrew, The Merchant of Venice, The Winter's Tale, Henry V (Propeller); … And Darkness Descended (Punchdrunk); Canary (Liverpool Playhouse/Hampstead Theatre/ ETT Tour); All's Well That Ends Well, The History Boys (National Theatre) and Noises Off (Ambassador Theatre Group). Television and Film credits include: Vigil, World On Fire (Series 2), Another End, Breeders, Soulmates, Cursed, Casualty, Doctors, Barbarians Rising, Coronation Street, Bonekickers, The Foreigner.

EWAN BLACK

Malcom

Training: Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Theatre includes: Dr Semmelweis (West End); The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart (The Royal Lyceum and National Theatre of Scotland, Edinburgh/US Tour/Off-Broadway, New York); James IV: Queen of the Fight; (National Theatre of Scotland, RAW Materials); Dr Semmelweis, A Christmas Carol, Sleeping Beauty, The Grinning Man Musical (Bristol Old Vic Theatre); The Grinning Man Musical, West End Transfer (Trafalgar Studios, Bristol Old Vic); Signal Fires: Nat-Die 2020 (Fuel Theatre, Eden Court); Romeo and Juliet (Bath Theatre Royal); Treats (Tobacco Factory, Brewery); The Comedy of Errors (Tour, Edinburgh Fringe-Assembly). Television and Film credits include: Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power (Series 2) The Crown, Matilda Musical, The Grinning Man AR Motion Capture, Bobby in Company, The Sound of Musicals.

LEVI BROWN

Angus

Training: Guildhall School of Music & Drama. Television credits include: Loss and Return, Invasion, I Hate You. Upcoming TV: This Town.

JONATHAN CASE

Seyton

Theatre credits include: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (London), Our Last First, The Jungle (St Ann's Warehouse). Television credits include: Holby City, Joe Orton: Laid Bare. Film credits include: Undergods. Video Game credits include: Jonathan is featured as one of the lead characters in recent release — Final Fantasy XVI.

DANIELLE FIAMANYA

Second Witch

Theatre credits include: The Secret Life of Bees (Almeida) Mandela (Young Vic); Frozen, & Juliet (West End); The Color Purple (Curve Theatre/ Birmingham Hippodrome, The Stage Debut Award for Best Actress in a Musical). TV credits include: The Crown, Halo, Lucid.

KEITH FLEMING

King Duncan / Siward

Keith Fleming is a former member of Dundee Rep Ensemble where he appeared in over 35 productions, and winner of the Best Actor Award at Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland.

Recent theatre credits include: Tobojo (Traverse), James IV (Raw Materials/National Theatre of Scotland), Mack the Knife (Oran Mor), Lion Lion (Oran Mor), Cyrana De Bergerac (National Theatre of Scotland), Oresteia: This Restless House (Citizens Theatre/Lyceum Theatre), Para Handy (Pitlochry Festival Theatre), The Breakfast Plays (Traverse), The Lonesome West (Tron), Dunsinane (National Theatre of Scotland U.S. tour, UK tour with The RSC), The Venetian Twins (Lyceum Edinburgh), Vanya (Citizens Theatre), What Goes Around (Cumbernauld Theatre), City Of The Blind (Fire Exit), The Union (Lyceum Edinburgh), Miss Julie (Citizens Theatre) and Macbeth (Perth Theatre). Other theatre credits include: Beautiful Burnout (Frantic Assembly), The Dark Things, Pandas (Traverse), Squash, Call of the Wild, An Incident at the Border (Oran Mor), Barflies (Grid Iron), David Leddy's Untitled Love Story and Doubt, Days Of Wine & Roses (Theatre Jezebel), Black Watch, The Miracle Man, The Making Of Us (National Theatre of Scotland) and Peer Gynt (National Theatre of Scotland/Dundee Rep). Television credits include: Shetland, Outlander, West Skerra Light.

MICHAEL HODGSON

Second Murderer

Theatre credits include: Sing Yer Hear Out For The Lads (Chichester Festival Theatre); Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, The Shoemaker's Holiday, The Mouse and His Child (RSC); Oliver Twist (Regent's Park); Treasure Island (Birmingham Rep); Strife (Chichester Festival Theatre); Get Carter, Catch 22, Noir, A Christmas Carol ( Northern Stage); Romeo and Juliet (Sheffield Crucible); Brilliant Adventures (Manchester Royal Exchange); The Pitmen, Painters (Original cast, Live Theatre Newcastle /National Theatre/West End / Broadway); Can't Pay Won't Pay, Accidental Death of an Anarchist (Told By An Idiot); King Lear (Young Vic / Tour Japan); The Three Musketeers (UK tour); The Tower (Almeida); The Wind in the Willows, The Devil's Disciple (National Theatre); Jane Eyre, Travels With My Aunt (West End); Death of a Salesman, The Last Yankee, Tess of the D'Urbervilles (West Yorkshire Playhouse); The Guise (Arts Threshold/Romania/Hong Kong/Off-Broadway NY). Television credits include: Passenger, George Gently, Accidental Farmer, Vera, Skins, The Visit, Instinct, Angel Cake, Spit Game, Ghost Squad, The Dumping Ground. 55 Degrees North (series regular), The Babywar, Lawless, Spooks, 2000 Acres of Sky (series regular), Without Motive, The Royal, Doctors. Film credits include: The Duke, The One and Only, Gypsy Woman, Purely Belter, The Lowdown, The Last Minute, Wonderland, First Knight.

LUCY MANGAN

First Witch

Training: The Royal Central School of Speech & Drama. Theatre credits include: Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (Palace Theatre); Living Newspaper (Royal Court); Queen Margaret (The Royal Exchange); Let The Right One In (National Theatre of Scotland); Danger Brigade (Crybabies Comedy); Trip (Stockwell Playhouse); Before I Was A Bear (CentrE17); Alice In The Cuckoo's Nest (Librarian Theatre); Moonface (Guttersnipe Theatre). Television credits include: The Great, Doctors. Film credits include: The Magic Finger, Disconnected. Radio credits include: The Christchurch Murder, Vampirella, INK 2 minute plays.

JAKE NEADS

First Murderer / Donalbain

Theatre credits include: Leopoldstadt (Wyndham's); The Jew, 46 Jews (Kiln). Television credits include: Grantchester, The Killing Kind, It's A Sin, Skins, The Sparticle Mystery, Doctors. Upcoming TV: Grace (S4), A Gentleman In Moscow, So Long Marianne, Smothered, Shardlake. Upcoming Film: The Critic.

RICHARD PEPPER

Lennox

Richard played “DCI Duncan Bell” in the Litvinenko series on ITV & played the recurring role of “Rich Peterson” in Holby City. He played “Thomas Boleyn” in both series of the hugely successful The Spanish Princess and played “Duncan March” in Paula Milne's The Same Sky, directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel. Other TV work includes Silent Witness, Eastenders, and Law & Order: UK. He has various stage credits but, most notably, he played “Brutus” in Loveday Ingram's acclaimed Julius Caesar, which opened the Chester Storyhouse, and was a member of Edward Hall's Propeller, touring globally with various Shakespeare productions. He will shortly be seen in the feature film Havoc on Netflix.

STEFFAN RHODRI

Banquo

A renowned stage actor, Steffan has performed in productions at The National Theatre, The Old Vic, The Young Vic, The Royal Court, The RSC, Theatr Clwyd, and various West End Theatres in London.

Steffan Rhodri will appear in one of the lead roles in James Graham's upcoming series The Way (d. Michael Sheen) along with feature-length television drama Men Up by Quay Street, both of which are for BBC. Television credits include: Fifteen Love, Steel Town Murderers, House of The Dragon, In My Skin (BAFTA-winning series), Temple, We Hunt Together, The Last Kingdom, Wild Bill, Manhunt, A Very English Scandal, Keeping Faith, Gavin & Stacey. Film credits include: The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Will Die, Don't Breathe 2, Dream Horse (which premiered at Sundance), Last Summer, Wonder Woman, Ironclad, Submarine, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 1.

ROSE RILEY

Menteith

Training: RCSSD. Theatre credits include: Othello (Riverside Studios); Hamnet (RSC); A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Comedy of Errors (Pilgrim Players); The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time(National Theatre/West End); Grafting (Cuckoo Bang/Streatham Space Project); Loaded (Birmingham Old Rep); South of Home (Theatre 503); A Midsummer Night's Dream, As You Like It (Watch Your Head Ltd); RE:HOME (The Yard Theatre); One Minute (Delirium/The Vaults); The Provoked Wife (Go People); Tiger Country (Hampstead Theatre). Film & Television credits include: Call The Midwife, Life After Life and Doctors for the BBC, 90 Minutes (Feature), Big Brother (Short), Home (Short), ELI (Short).

LOLA SHALAM

Third Witch

Training: Guildhall School of Music & Drama. Theatre credits include: Women, Beware the Devil (Almeida Theatre), Antigone (Guildhall).

REBECCA SCROGGS

Lady Macduff / Doctor

Theatre credits include: Doubt (CFT); Ravens: Spassky Vs Fischer (Hamstead Theatre); Steel (Sheffield Crucible Theatre); What Shadows (Birmingham Rep); The Suicide (National Theatre); One Monkey Don't Stop No Show (Eclipse Theatre/ Tricycle Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Filter/Lyric Hammersmith); Dream Story (Gate Theatre); Doris Day (Clean Break); Fatal Light (Clean Break); Dantons Death (National Theatre); Detaining Justice (Tricycle Theatre). TV credits include: Constellations, Professor T, Grace (S1,S2 & S4), Before We Die, Flack (S1 & S2), Scarborough, Alex Rider, Queens of Mystery, Casualty, Holby City, Eastenders, Plenty More Fish, Death in Paradise, Battle of the Apemen. Film credits include: Awakened Dreams.

ETHAN THOMAS

Fleance

Ethan is from Port Talbot, Wales. Macbeth is Ethan's professional debut, he is a 2023 Graduate of East 15. Theatre credits whilst training: Romeo in Romeo & Juliet; Eddie in A View From The Bridge; Andrei in Three Sisters; Jesus Hopped The A Train; The Worlds On Fire and No One Gives A Shit; DNA.

BEN TURNER

Macduff

Theatre includes: The Jungle (Young Vic/Playhouse Theatre/St Ann's Warehouse/Shakespeare Theatre Company); My Brilliant Friend (National Theatre); Soldier's Fortune (Young Vic); The Kite Runner, As You Like It (Wyndham's/UK tour); The Iliad (Royal Lyceum); Maiden Voices From The Uprising (Royal Court); Richard II, Caligula (Donmar Warehouse); Awake And Sing (Almeida); Measure For Measure/Habeus Corpus (UK Tour); The Merchant Of Venice (RSC world tour). Television credits include: House of the Dragon, The Ipcress File, Casualty, Dr Who. Film credits include: Testament, Six Days, 300: Rise Of An Empire, The Fifth Estate, Adulthood, Syriana.

About the Creative Team

SIMON GODWIN

Director

Simon Godwin joined Shakespeare Theatre Company as Artistic Director in September 2019. Simon has directed three shows for STC (King Lear featuring Patrick Page, Much Ado About Nothing featuring Kate Jennings Grant and Rick Holmes, and Timon of Athens featuring Kathryn Hunter and co-produced by New York's Theatre for a New Audience). Macbeth marks his fourth production directed for STC.

He has served as Associate Director of the National Theatre of London, the Royal Court Theatre, the Bristol Old Vic, and the Royal and Derngate Theatres (Northampton). While at the Royal Court, Simon directed seven world premieres, including Routes, If You Don't Let Us Dream, We Won't Let You Sleep, NSFW, The Witness, Goodbye to All That, The Acid Test, and Wanderlust. He made his debut at the National Theatre with Strange Interlude followed by Man and Superman, and went on to direct The Beaux' Stratagem, Twelfth Night, a celebrated production of Antony and Cleopatra with Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo, and the world premiere of Simon Wood's Hansard.

Most recently, he returned to the National Theatre to direct Much Ado About Nothing featuring Katherine Parkinson and John Heffernan. He also directed Romeo & Juliet for the National Theatre, an original film for television (Sky Arts in U.K./PBS in U.S.) starring Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley. Simon has also directed at the Royal Shakespeare Company, including his production of Timon of Athens with Kathryn Hunter in the titular role, an acclaimed Hamlet, which toured to the Kennedy Center, and The Two Gentlemen of Verona. In 2019, Simon made his Tokyo debut, directing a Japanese cast in Hamlet for Theatre Cocoon. Other productions include The Little Mermaid, Krapp's Last Tape/A Kind of Alaska, Faith Healer, Far Away, Everyman, Habeas Corpus, and Relatively Speaking. In 2012 Simon was awarded the inaugural Evening Standard/Burberry Award for an Emerging Director.

EMILY BURNS

Adaptor

Emily is a director and writer. She directed Vogue World 2023, Jack Absolute Flies Again at the National Theatre in 2022, The Comeback at the Noël Coward Theatre in 2020, produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and has adapted Romeo and Juliet for film for the National Theatre, which was released in 2021. Emily is an Associate of the Bridge Theatre and of the National Theatre.

FRANKIE BRADSHAW

Set & Costume Designer

Frankie Bradshaw is an award-winning designer for theatre, dance, and opera. Most recently she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Costume Design for her work on Blues For an Alabama Sky at the National Theatre. She won the Best Creative West End Debut at the Stage Debut Awards 2019 jointly with director Lynette Linton for Sweat at the Gielgud Theatre and the Off West-End Best Set Design award in 2016.

Her many theatre credits include; Blues for An Alabama Sky (Lyttleton/ National Theatre), Retrograde (Kiln Theatre), Mad House (West End/Ambassadors Theatre), Local Hero (Minerva Theatre/ Chichester), Unexpected Twist, Two Trains Running (Royal & Derngate), House of Ife (Bush Theatre), Hamlet (Dorfman/National Theatre Tour), We Started to Sing (Arcola Theatre), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Leicester Curve/UK Tour), A Christmas Carol, Beauty and the Beast (Rose Theatre, Kingston), The Long Song (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Lemon Table (MGC/Wiltshire Creative), Piaf, Skellig (Nottingham Playhouse), Assembly (Donmar Warehouse), Sweat (West End/Donmar Warehouse), Cinderella (Lyric Hammersmith), A Christmas Carol (Theatre Clwyd), Napoli Brooklyn (UK Tour/Park Theatre), Trying It On (UK Tour/RSC/Royal Court), Kiss Me Kate, Jerusalem, Nesting, Robin Hood (Watermill Theatre), Cookies (Theatre Royal Haymarket), On The Exhale (Traverse), Hansel (Salisbury Playhouse). Opera designs include Macbeth, Idomeneo, and Elizabetta (English Touring Opera), and for Dance, Pinocchio (Northern Ballet). www.frankiebradshawdesign.com

JAI MORJARIA

Lighting Designer

Jai trained at RADA and won the 2016 Association of Lighting Designer's ETC Award. Theatre design includes Accidental Death of an Anarchist (Haymarket Theatre/Lyric Hammersmith/Sheffield Theatres); Cuckoo, Graceland (Royal Court); Othello (National Theatre); The Trials (Donmar Warehouse); Chasing Hares (Young Vic); Wuthering Heights (St Ann's Warehouse/National Theatre/US Tour/Wise Children); Uncanny: I Know What I Saw (UK Tour); The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man (Nottingham Playhouse/UK Tour); My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) (Ambassadors Theatre/Garrick Theatre/Underbelly/Turbine Theatre. WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production); Birthmarked (Bristol Old Vic/Assembly Rooms); Scissors (Sheffield Theatres); Cruise (Duchess Theatre); August in England, House of Ife, Lava (Bush Theatre); Worth (Arcola Theatre/Chester Storyhouse/New Earth); The Cherry Orchard (The Yard/HOME/ETT); Cherry Jezebel (Liverpool Everyman); Big Big Sky, The Hoes (Hampstead Theatre); The Sorcerer's Apprentice (Northern Stage); Out of the Dark (Rose Theatre Kingston); Shuck'n'Jive, Whitewash (Soho Theatre); Anansi the Spider (Unicorn Theatre); I'll Take You To Mrs. Cole (Complicite); Glory (Duke's Theatre/Red Ladder); Cuzco (Theatre503); Losing Venice (Orange Tree Theatre); 46 Beacon (Trafalgar Studios with Rick Fisher); Out There on Fried Meat Ridge Road (White Bear Theatre/Trafalgar Studios 2); Acorn (Courtyard Theatre. Off-West End Award nomination for Best Lighting).

CHRISTOPHER SHUTT

Sound Designer

Theatre includes: Mates in Chelsea, Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp., a profoundly affectionate, passionate devotion to someone (-noun), Escaped Alone, The Sewing Group, hang, Love & Information (& Minetta Lane, NYC), Kin, Aunt Dan & Lemon, Bliss, Free Outgoing, The Arsonists, Serious Money, Road (Royal Court); Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead (Complicite); Brokeback Mountain (West End); The Crucible, Paradise, Hansard, Antony & Cleopatra, Julie, John, Twelfth Night, Here We Go, The Beaux Stratagem, Man & Superman, The James Plays (I & II), From Morning to Midnight, Strange Interlude, Timon of Athens, The Last of the Haussmans, The White Guard, Burnt by the Sun, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other, War Horse (& West End), Happy Days, Thérèse Raquin, The Seagull, Burn/Chatroom/Citizenship, Coram Boy, A Minute Too Late, Play Without Words, Machinal (National); Aristocrats, Saint Joan, Faith Healer, St Nicholas, Privacy, Philadelphia Here I Come!, Piaf, The Man Who Had All the Luck (Donmar); Nightfall (Bridge); Wild, A Human Being Died That Night, And No More Shall We Part, For Once (Hampstead); The Merchant of Venice (Globe); The Entertainer, The Winter's Tale (West End); The Father (& Theatre Royal, Bath/ West End), The Caretaker (& Crucible, Sheffield) (Kiln); Hamlet (Barbican); Bull (Young Vic); The Playboy of the Western World, All About My Mother, Life x 3 (Old Vic); The Clinic, Ruined, Judgement Day (Almeida); Desire Under the Elms, Blasted (Lyric, Hammersmith); Thyestes (Arcola); Shoes (Sadler's Wells); Julius Caesar (Barbican); Oppenheimer (& West End), Macbeth, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Wendy & Peter Pan, Twelfth Night, The Comedy of Errors, The Tempest, King Lear, Romeo & Juliet, Noughts & Crosses (RSC); Macbeth (Manchester International Festival/New York); Drum Belly (Abbey); Crave/4:48 Psychosis (Sheffield Theatres); Far Away, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Bristol Old Vic); Good (Royal Exchange, Manchester); Man of Aran (Druid, Galway); Murder on the Orient Express, Country Girls, The House of Special Purpose (Chichester Festival); Little Otik, The Bacchae (National Theatre of Scotland); Riders to the Sea (ENO); A Disappearing Number, The Elephant Vanishes, Mnemonic, The Noise of Time, The Street of Crocodiles, The Three Lives of Lucie Cabrol, The Caucasian Chalk Circle (Complicite); A Human Being Died That Night, Macbeth, All My Sons, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Happy Days, A Moon for the Misbegotten, Coram Boy, Humble Boy, Not About Nightingales, Mnemonic (Broadway). Awards include: Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Play (War Horse); New York Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Sound Design (Mnemonic, Not About Nightingales).

ASAF ZOHAR

Composer

Asaf Zohar is a composer and sound designer for theatre, film and Television. Previous theatre credits include God of Carnage (Lyric Hammersmith), Disruption (Park Theatre), The Shape of Things (Park Theatre), Waiting for Anya (The Barn), Here (Papatango Theatre Company / Southwark Playhouse), Bright Half Life (David Adkin Limited / King's Head Theatre), The Bit-Players (Southwark Playhouse), Dennis of Penge (Guildhall School of Music and Drama), SORRY, YOU'RE NOT A WINNER (Paines Plough / Bristol Old Vic / Theatre Royal Plymouth), Wild Country (Camden People's Theatre), Romeo and Juliet (Southwark Playhouse), SESSIONS (Paines Plough / Soho Theatre), The Silence and the Noise (Papatango Theatre Company), Peter Pan Reimagined (Birmingham Repertory Theatre), WHITEWASH (Soho Theatre), Dennis of Penge (Albany Deptford / Ovalhouse), Peter Pan and the Battle for Neverland (Ruined Theatre), The Goose Who Flew (Half Moon Theatre) and The Shadowpunk Revolutions (Edinburgh Fringe). Previous TV credits include: Reggie Yates: Extreme Russia, Race Riots USA, Reggie Yates: Extreme UK, Dispatches: Taliban Child Fighters, Reggie Yates: Extreme South Africa, in addition to in-house work for Virgin Media and various media companies. Previous film work was shown at Cannes, BAFTA, Edinburgh and Encounters festivals.

Asaf studied classical composition at the Royal College of Music after years of professionally playing rock guitar. He has written scores in a multitude of genres and forms on commission, while specialising in contemporary production techniques.

LUCY CULLINGFORD

Movement Director

Lucy was a movement practitioner in the inaugural Movement Department at the Royal Shakespeare Company where she was also RSC/Warwick University Creative Fellow in Residence. She was the dance repetiteur for Matilda the Musical on the original production and into the West End. She has an MA in Movement Studies from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Recent theatre includes: Medea (@sohoplace); The Father and The Assassin (National Theatre); Hamlet (Bristol Old Vic); All of Us (National Theatre); Bridgerton (Secret Cinema); Constellations (Vaudeville Theatre, winner of two Olivier Awards); Anything Is Possible if you think about it Hard Enough, Nominated for Whatsonstage Award (Small Things Theatre). RSC productions include: The Taming of The Shrew, Measure for Measure, Don Quixote (RSC, Garrick Theatre); Coriolanus (RSC, Barbican); Motion Capture Production of The Tempest (RSC, Barbican); The Jew of Malta (Swan Theatre); Snow in Midsummer (Swan Theatre), A Tender Thing (RSC/Northern Stage). Other Theatre includes:Top Girls, Alice In Wonderland (Liverpool Playhouse); Constellations (Royal Court, Manhattan Theatre Club, Trafalgar Studios and UK national tour); The Wizard of Oz (Leeds Playhouse); Anansi (Unicorn Theatre); The Scottsboro Boys, A Season in the Congo, (Young Vic); The Importance of Being Earnest (Watermill Theatre); The Remains of the Day (Northampton Theatres, Out of Joint, Oxford Playhouse); Abigail's Party (ATG); A Christmas Carol (Leeds Playhouse); Table (New Vic Theatre); Mountains (Manchester Royal Exchange); The Winter's Tale (National Theatre & tour); The Shadow Factory (Nuffield King Lear (Minerva Theatre/Duke of York Theatre); Jenufa (Grange Park Opera); East is East (Northern Stage/Nottingham Playhouse); Of Mice and Men (Birmingham Rep).

KATE WATERS

Fight Director

Kate has been an Equity Registered Fight Director since 2001, directing fights for theatre, TV & film. She has worked for many of the UK's major theatres including the National Theatre, Royal Court, RSC, Donmar, The Globe and in the West End. She is also a qualified boxing coach, coaches at Rathbone Amateur Boxing Club and is a development coach on the England Boxing Performance Pathway.

Theatre includes: The Father and the Assassin; The Effect; Small Island; Much Ado About Nothing (National Theatre); The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time (National Theatre/ West End); Cyrano de Bergerac; Tina – The Tina Turner Musical; The Windsors: Endgame; (West End); Portia Coughlan; The Secret Life of Bees; The Tragedy of Macbeth (Almeida); Private Lives; Sweat; Constellations (Donmar); Guys & Dolls; A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Bridge Theatre); Rock Follies; Assassins; Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads (CFT); Hamnet (RSC); As You Like It (@sohoplace); Henry V (Globe & Headlong); Jesus Christ Superstar (Palace Theatre, Manchester). TV includes: Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, Emmerdale (ITV) all as a regular fight director. The film includes: My Policeman (Amazon Studios); Death of England (Sky Arts & National Theatre – BAFTA Nominee for Best Single Drama); Romeo and Juliet (Sky Arts, PBS America & National Theatre); Pond Life and Making Noises Quietly (Open Palm Films).

JEANNETTE NELSON

Voice & Dialect Coach

Jeannette has worked extensively as a voice coach in theatre, film and TV. At the National Theatre from 1992 to 2001, returning in 2007 as Head of Voice until 2022; at Shakespeare’s Globe for 1997,1998,1999 and 2001 seasons; at the Royal Shakespeare Company from 2001 to 2005; at Sydney Theatre Company for a year in 2006. Other voice and dialect coaching in London and the UK includes work with the Royal Court, Young Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Shared Experience, Out of Joint, Complicite, Sheffield Theatres, Bristol Old Vic, Birmingham Rep, Liverpool Everyman/Playhouse, English Touring Theatre, Oxford Stage Company, The Bridge Theatre and the West End. Recent productions include Medea at Soho Place, Robin Hood and The Tempest at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, The Father and the Assassin at the National Theatre and Lyonesse at The Harold Pinter Theatre. Jeannette’s books, The Voice Exercise Book and Keeping it Active are published by the National Theatre and Nick Hern Books. Her forthcoming book, Centre Stage, will be published by Penguin Random House.

AMY BALL

Casting Director

Recent theatre includes: Lyonesse (Harold Pinter); Hamnet (RSC & Garrick); La Cage aux Folles (Regent’s Park); The Pillowman (Duke of York’s); Good (Harold Pinter); Jerusalem (Apollo); Leopoldstadt (Wyndham’s); Uncle Vanya (Harold Pinter Theatre); The Son (Duke of York’s/Kiln Theatre); The Night of the Iguana (Noël Coward Theatre); Sweat (Gielgud/Donmar Warehouse); Rosmersholm (Duke of York’s); True West (Vaudeville); The Ferryman (Royal Court/ Gielgud/Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre); The Birthday Party, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Harold Pinter Theatre); Consent (National Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre); The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? (Theatre Royal Haymarket); Hangmen (Royal Court/Wyndham’s/Atlantic Theatre Company); Berberian Sound Studio (Donmar Warehouse); Portia Coughlan; Women Beware the Devil, Daddy, The Hunt, Shipwreck, Dance Nation, Albion (Almeida); Stories, Exit the King (National Theatre); White Noise, A Very Very Very Dark Matter (Bridge); The Brothers Size (Young Vic) and Maryland, ear for eye, Girls & Boys, Cyprus Avenue and many further shows for the Royal Court. Recent film includes: The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry; Maryland; Ballywalter.

SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY

For more than 35 years, the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company has dedicated itself to being the nation’s premier classical theatre. Classical plays are realized best not by originalism but by walking the path Shakespeare himself followed, creating works that spoke to his own contemporary audience. We tell vital stories in audacious forms. We tell stories that are Shakespearean in the deepest sense, even {{ if (and especially when) they are not written by Shakespeare. By focusing on works with profound themes and complex characters, STC’s artistic mission is unique among regional theatres: to bring to vibrant life groundbreaking, thought-provoking, and eminently accessible theatre.

UNDERBELLY

Underbelly is a UK-based live entertainment company. Our events and festivals division operates one of the largest operations at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, running across 19 venues and four sites with a programme of 146 shows.

WESSEX GROVE

Wessex Grove is a theatrical production company set up by Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt in May 2020 to produce and general manage innovative and exciting work of the highest quality in the West End, on Broadway, and beyond.