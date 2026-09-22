Sean Gilder, Juliet Stevenson, Olivia Williams, and More Join AN OAK TREE at The Other Palace

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Francesca Moody Productions (FMP) has announced further casting for An Oak Tree, the mind-bending theatrical experiment, running at The Other Palace from 7 October – 15 November. A play that shaped the theatre landscape, its groundbreaking premise sees a different guest artist join Tim Crouch for every performance, stepping on stage without ever having read or rehearsed the play.

New casting includes Sean Gilder (Bad Apples; Dear England, National Theatre) on 27 October, Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters, Apple; The Brightening Air, Old Vic Theatre) on 30 October, Sophie Melville (Clarkston, Trafalgar Theatre; Iphigenia in Splott, Lyric Hammersmith) on 25 October, Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply; The Doctor, Almeida Theatre, West End and New York) on 18 October, Rhashan Stone (Hollington Drive; Ghosts, Lyric Hammersmith) on 11 October, Olivia Williams (The Crown, Netflix; One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Old Vic Theatre) on 10 October and Ria Zmitrowicz (The Doctor, The Almeida; Ilford Boy, Donmar Warehouse) on 8 November.

Previously announced casting includes Hammed Animashaun (SNL UK, Sky; Dealers Choice, Donmar Warehouse) on 29 October, Bessie Carter (Bridgerton, Netflix; Mrs. Warren's Profession; Garrick Theatre) on 16 October, Rosalie Craig (Riot Women, BBC; Good Night, Oscar, Barbican) on 9 October, Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who, BBC and The Great, Hulu) on 23 October, George Fouracres (SNL UK, Sky; Hamlet, Globe Theatre) on 10 November, Clare Perkins (Romeo & Juliet, Harold Pinter Theatre; Player Kings, Noël Coward Theatre) on 13 October, Tom Mothersdale (A Doll's House, Almeida; Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, BBC) on 14 October, and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, HBO; The Tower, ITV) on 15 October.

An Oak Tree is part of Francesca Moody Productions' new season at The Other Palace, bringing together three extraordinary shows that began life at the Fringe before captivating audiences around the world. In addition to An Oak Tree, the season will feature the award-winning razor-sharp dark comedy Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible is Going to Happen, and the international smash-hit Garry Starr: Classic Penguins. Each production celebrates original voices and pushes the boundaries of what live theatre can be. Every performance in the season will have 20 tickets available at £20.

Having originated two of the most globally successful shows of the last decade: Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, Francesca Moody is one of the industry's most influential and award-winning producers, renowned for championing bold new voices and developing groundbreaking work that has gone on to achieve international acclaim.

This autumn, FMP also produces Hannah Reilly's ferocious one-woman comedy-turned-psychological-thriller ROLEPLAY, co-produced with Global Creatures. Following a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run, it transfers to Soho Theatre from 22 October–21 November. The show follows a struggling feminist podcaster who reinvents herself as a provocative “slutfluencer” in pursuit of fame, exploring sex, power, feminism, online identity and the commodification of attention. FMP's venue Shedinburgh, celebrating the best of the Edinburgh Fringe, also comes to London for the first time in the Young Vic's Maria Studio. Shedinburgh presents a curated programme of theatre, comedy, music, a mix of old and new with cult hits alongside world premieres - running until 10 October.

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