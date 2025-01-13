SH Productions Announces The First Tour Of BANGERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following outstanding responses to its runs in London and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Danusia Samal's acclaimed gig theatre show Bangers will tour between February and April 2025.

An exhilarating night of original music, lyrical storytelling, and pure UK garage vibes, Bangers explores how the bangers we grew up listening to shape who we are today. Featuring original tracks inspired by early noughties and present-day R&B and garage, Bangers follows the highs and lows of two strangers struggling with their own pasts, while hurtling towards the future.

Danusia Samal, playwright, says: “I'm so excited that Bangers is continuing its journey with this tour. Garage music is as British as a Sunday roast and cities across the UK have their own distinct musical identities to be celebrated so if feels vitally important for audiences around the country to connect with the sounds, the culture, and the themes that this show explores. With some brand new cast and creative team members, I can't wait to sit with this audience and share with the experience of this fresh interpretation of Bangers 2025.”

Danusia Samal is a playwright, screenwriter, actor and musician from London. Her writing includes plays Busking It (inspired by her 10 years as a street busker) and Theatre503 International Playwriting Award-winner Out of Sorts, with screenwriting credits including Gangs of London (Sky) and Bodies (Netflix). As an actor, she has performed with theatre companies from Clean Break to the RSC, and on-screen in series including The Great and Ghost in the Shell.

Vicky Moran joins the creative team to direct the touring production, remixing the show with support from Chris Sonnex (Artistic Director, Cardboard Citizens), who co-created and directed the original production. Duramaney Kamara – who also composed the original music and sound designs the production - returns to the role of DJ, with full casting to be announced.

The original production of Bangers premiered at Soho Theatre in 2022, followed by an incredibly successful 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and a run at the Arcola Theatre. Previous accolades include:

Details:

Venue: Bristol Old Vic, Weston Studio

Dates: 24 February - 1 March

Box office: www.bristololdvic.org.uk

Venue: Live Theatre, Newcastle

Dates: 11 - 13 March

Box office: www.live.org.uk

Venue: Brighton Dome Studio

Dates: 19 - 22 March

Box office: www.brightondome.org

Venues: Sheffield Theatres Playhouse

Dates: 24 - 28 March

Box office: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Venue: Birmingham MAC

Dates: 9 - 10 April

Box office: www.macbirmingham.co.uk

