SCISSORHANDZ Musical Will Make European Premiere, Co-Produced By Lance Bass and Michelle Visage

The European premiere of Bredeweg's critically acclaimed musical SCISSORHANDZ: A Musical Reinvented will open at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 23 January 2025 for an exclusive 10-week engagement closing on 29 March, co-produced by Lance Bass and Michelle Visage.

SCISSORHANDZ is a fresh and funny reinvention of Tim Burton's cult classic Edward Scissorhands. This pop-musical parody extravaganza is a celebration of those who dare to be different, packed with a killer soundtrack featuring the likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & Alanis Morissette, plus more iconic hits you know and love. This is more than just a musical; it's a movement!

Casting to be announced.

Michelle Visage said ““I am beyond excited to join the producing team for SCISSORHANDZ! The energy, the message, the joy—it's everything we need right now. In a world that feels a little upside down, this show is a celebration of life, individuality, and fierce self-expression. It's a reminder to live out loud and take up space. And let me tell you, we're not just creating a show, we're creating a movement. You know I'll be throwing some fabulous parties during the run—I mean, what's a Michelle Visage production without a little sparkle and sass? Get ready, because it's going to be an unforgettable ride!”

Lance Bass added “Producing SCISSORHANDZ has been one of the greatest pleasures of my career and I can't wait for London to experience this show! I think audiences in the UK will really embrace the show. It hits every note, pulling at your heartstrings and bringing every emotion to life! From the moment the curtain rises, you're taken on a rollercoaster ride that's both whimsical, hilarious, and deeply moving. It's not just a musical —it's a sensory journey, blending stunning visuals with a playlist packed with your favorite songs, making it feel like the soundtrack of your life. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and by the end, you'll be on your feet, feeling like you've just experienced something truly unforgettable.”

The producers said "We are beyond excited to bring SCISSORHANDZ to London, a city that has always championed exciting and unique theatre. We believe this show is for anyone who's ever felt marginalised for being unique themselves — whether that means quirky, queer, or anything in between. After an incredible run in Los Angeles, where audiences returned multiple times and even formed a dedicated following as ‘Scissorfans,' we knew London was the perfect next step. It's the epicentre of musical theatre and fresh, innovative work. We can't wait to introduce this joyful, 90-minute celebration of individuality to a city that truly understands the power of embracing what makes people unique"

And finally, Director Bradley Bredeweg said "As a lonely quirky gay kid growing up in the 80s and 90s, this film meant the world to me because it spoke to anyone who felt like they didn't quite fit in. That spirit of celebrating the weird and wonderful is at the core of SCISSORHANDZ — a tribute musical and a parody all rolled into one. Our thrill ride of a show is packed with joy and heart, and it's about owning exactly who you are, even if you happen to have scissors for hands. In a world where people crave that kind of joy more than ever, I'm honoured to bring this story to a new audience in London."

SCISSORHANDZ is written and directed by Bradley Bredeweg with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, musical direction by Gregory Nabours, set design by James Pearse Connelly, costume design by Abby Clarke, , lighting design by Adam King, sound design by Yvonne Gilbert, casting by Harry Blumenau Casting, production management by James Anderton and general management by Wildpark Entertainment.

