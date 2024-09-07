Rob Houchen, Lucie Jones, Oliver Tompsett, and More to Join Scott Alan Live at Cadogan Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Special guest vocalists Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, Godspell, Titanic the Musical), Christine Allado (Hamilton, In The Heights, We Will Rock You), Amy di Bartolemeo (The Devil Wears Prada, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, We Will Rock You, Bat out of Hell), Oliver Tompsett (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Guys and Dolls), Lucie Jones (The X Factor, Les Misérables, Waitress, Rent) and Stuart Matthew Price (The Rocky Horror Show, Parade, Dear World) will join internationally acclaimed songwriter Scott Alan live at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 10 November 2024 at 6.30PM. Tickets are on sale at www.fw-live.com and www.cadoganhall.com

Scott Alan is an internationally acclaimed songwriter who has worked with some of the brightest stars of theatre, TV, film and recording. Some of those artists include Grammy Award winning Pentatonix, Grammy nominated artist Jane Monheit, Westlife's Mark Feehily, Taylor Dayne, Tony Award winning artists Sutton Foster, Adriane Lenox, Randy Graff, Frances Ruffelle, Lea Salonga, film and TV stars Tracie Thoms, Patina Miller, Katie Stevens, Mark Feehily, Cheyenne Jackson, Megan Hilty, Samantha Barks, Jeremy Jordan and reality stars Sam Bailey, Collabro, Diana DeGarmo and Christina Marie, among others.

After the 2007 release of his debut album Dreaming Wide Awake, Alan has gone on to release six further albums that include Keys, What I Wanna Be When I Grow Up, Live, Anything Worth Holding On To, Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett sing Scott Alan and Lifeline.

Alan has toured the world, selling out concerts in New York City, Japan, London, Holland, Germany, San Francisco, Boston, Los Angeles, Australia & various cities in South and North America. His compositions have also been featured on American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, Entertainment Tonight, HBO, MTV, VH1 and various other programs. In addition to songwriting, Scott teaches piano and vocal to students at the Scott Alan Studio in St. Petersburg, Florida as well as virtually all over the world.

Alan continues to tour and just released his new album Nothing More, a collection of songs written for his daughter, Alex Vivian, featuring Gay and Transgender fathers.

Scott said “Returning to London after so many years away feels like a coming home. I can't wait to return with some of my favourite people, in my favourite city, celebrating the 15 year anniversary of “Dreaming Wide Awake.” To have my dear friend Darren Bell, whom I met at my first UK concert in 2008, and Fourth Wall Live produce this night feels like a giant hug.”

FOURTH WALL LIVE is an entertainment company that produces events, concerts and on-stage shows. In January 2022, FWL presented Bonnie and Clyde The Musical In Concert for two nights to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Broadway favourite Jeremy Jordan. The concert broke Drury Lane box office records selling out a two-night run in less than six minutes.

In recent months, Fourth Wall Live has presented Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, Jeremy Jordan at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Ariana DeBose at the London Palladium and both Rachel Tucker and Stephanie J Block at Cadogan Hall. FWL regularly presents concerts featuring stars of the West End and Broadway including Keala Settle, Sierra Boggess, Matthew Morrison and Hannah Waddingham among others.

Fourth Wall Live is also a producer of the WhatsOnStage Award winning Bonnie & Clyde The Musical which recently ended its successful run at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End.

