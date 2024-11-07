Review Roundup: KENREX at Sheffield Theatres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sheffield Theatres is presenting KENREX- part True Crime, part Western, with a foot stomping live Americana soundtrack, KENREX is devised by Jack Holden and Ed Stambollouian; the creators of the Olivier-nominated Cruise.

Jack Holden performs the one-person show, jumping between characters in a high-octane blend of vocals, sound effects and song. They are accompanied on stage by composer and musician John Patrick Elliott, and directed by co-writer Ed Stambollouian. The creative team is completed by: designer Anisha Fields; lighting and video designer Joshua Pharo; sound designer Giles Thomas; movement director Sarah Golding; production manager James Anderton.

'911, what's your emergency?' 'My husband... they shot him... they all did.' July 10th 1981. Skidmore, Missouri. A man is shot dead in broad daylight. There are sixty witnesses — but no one saw a thing. See what the critics are saying...

Mark Fisher, The Guardian: Holden’s performance is only one of the highlights of Stambollouian’s excellent production. Most apparent is John Patrick Elliott’s live score, its loops and echoes bubbling up into acoustic alt-country songs, more hard-edged than romantic. Impressive too are the sound design by Giles Thomas and lighting by Joshua Pharo, both matching Holden in speed and invention. They turn the set by Anisha Fields, with its blank billboard and spinning tape machine, from the bucolic to the gothic.

Sophie Layton, Forge Press: KENREX is a wild ride into an untold story in American history that brings the thrills to the steel city in a shocking but masterful way. Elements of this production intersect well to immerse audiences in the life of Ken Rex McElroy and the power of the people rising up against a tyrant. An understated production, this show should definitely have a future after its run at the Playhouse concludes, and I would love to see it reappear soon touring the U.K., or potentially in a West End residency.

Phil Scown, Northern Arts Review: Jack Holden demonstrates an ability to play a wide range of convincing parts. In the role of Richard Gene McFadin, lawyer for Ken Rex, there is humour. This portrayal garnered applause from the audience for its humour and convincing archetype. As Ken Rex there is actual menace, Jack Holden seems to grow larger when playing this part. He is also aided by an extraordinarily deep voice in this role.

To read more reviews, click here

Comments