Review Roundup: BY THEIR FRUITS at Theatre503

The award-winning theatre company initiativedkf is premiering their interdisciplinary play by their fruits at Theatre503. Offering a blend of poetry, grit and physical theatre, by their fruits will take audiences on a rhythmic journey through the poetry of love, exploring the complicated, yet relatable themes of romance and obsession.

Audiences will follow this moving and poignant production presenting vignette glimpses into the lives of two lovers. The production will run to 30 November. See what the critics are saying...

Sanjoy Roy, The Guardian: All this could have been a mess, but in fact feels boldly multidimensional. Along with Him and Her, we sense the ghostly yet vital presence of “people who don’t exist”: unseen and perhaps imaginary rivals in love, dead parents whose secrets remain very much alive; an unborn baby. The show may take place in a small room, but it’s a big wide world in there.

Beatriz Do O, West End Best Friend: Despite these minor shortcomings, by their fruits is an impressive and heartfelt production. Oyik and Ayi-Sobsa’s performances are a standout, brimming with raw emotion and impeccable synchronisation. The physicality and choreography elevate this play into a realm of pure visual storytelling, making it a truly unique theatrical experience.

Alastair Ball, Everything Theatre: The characters’ emotional journey is compelling, and I did root for them to have a happy ending. The lyrical writing shines throughout and the performances by Oyik and Ayi-Sobsa are completely captivating. These build to a satisfying climax, which left me pleased that I had chosen to see a piece that was so different to what normally grabs my attention.

L. Stanford, A Young(ish) Perspective: Criticisms aside, the execution of the movement and the piece as a whole was quite incredible. There were certain moments of specificity within the choreography that were incredibly satisfying (pun intended) for the audience. Additionally, the lighting, costume, sound, and use of song were all deliciously in harmony with the work. This is a show that deals in extremes, the erotic, family, love, and loss, and the tech echoed all of it and tied it up in a little bow.

