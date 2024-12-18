Review: RICK ASTLEY'S SWINGING CHRISTMAS, Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rick Astley returns to the Royal Albert Hall for his Swinging Christmas big band concert. Backed by the superb band, Astley delivers a mix of classic jazz, seasonal favourites, and a certain hit of his own, creating a festive evening full of timeless Christmas cheer.

Astley opens the show with several slow-paced, heartfelt songs like "Come Fly With Me", "The Way You Look Tonight", and "Winter Wonderland". While these are beautifully performed, emphasising Astley's warm, velvety vocals and emotional depth, they set a very reflective tone in the early stages.

It’s during the faster, more upbeat numbers, such as "Luck Be a Lady" and, of course, Astley’s classic hit "Never Gonna Give You Up", that the energy in the room truly soars. The audience visibly lights up during these lively tracks, clapping along and fully engaging with the performance. This shift in pace keeps the evening dynamic and ensures there’s something for everyone.

Photo Credit: Andy Paradise

The Royal Albert Hall itself plays a key role in the concert’s magic. Dressed in its festive best, with twinkling lights and Christmas trees, the historic venue feels almost like a character in its own right. The grandeur of the hall, coupled with its exceptional acoustics, enhances every note played by the band and sung by Astley. The ambience is both elegant and warm, the perfect balance for a celebration of Christmas.

The talented band bring a rich, full-bodied sound that elevates each performance, and the lively interactions between Astley and the band adds spontaneity and energy to the production. His banter with the crowd is another highlight - with his trademark wit and charm, he shares stories about growing up listening to swing music and his anecdotes and reflections create a warm, intimate atmosphere.

By the final notes of "White Christmas", the hall was brimming with festive goodwill. Rick Astley’s Swinging Christmas is a festive treat, balancing nostalgia, energy, and heart, and is a must-see for fans of swing, Christmas music, and Astley himself.

Rick Astley's Swinging Christmas is at Edinburgh Usher Hall on Thursday 19 December and Manchester Bridgewater Hall on Friday 20 December.

Photo Credit: Andy Paradise

