Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL(ISH), @sohoplace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a hugely successful run at Soho Theatre in 2022, Nick Mohammed’s A Christmas Carol(ish), has now made its way to @sohoplace.

This hilarious, fresh take on Charles Dickens’ festive classic has been written by and stars Mohammed as his alter-ego Mr. Swallow. What begins as an ambitious attempt to stage Dickens’ beloved tale soon spirals into delightful chaos, as legal troubles force Mr. Swallow and his long-suffering producer Mr. Goldsworth (David Elms) to concoct an original, and hilariously absurd, festive tale.

Equal parts satire and slapstick, this musical extravaganza reimagines Santa Claus as a modern-day Scrooge, cancelling Christmas on Christmas Eve because the costs are too high and, quite simply, Santa can’t be bothered. The show then transforms into a comedic whirlwind, complete with reindeer puns, a pivotal intervention from three spirits determined to show Santa the true meaning of Christmas, and, of course, a redemption arc for the Scroogey Santa. Mohammed’s clever script and superb comedic performance really does make you feel like the production (as well as the cast) is hanging on by a thread.

Supporting Mohammed is a stellar ensemble cast who bring an infectious energy to the stage. Martha Howe-Douglas shines as Rochelle, a cruise-ship singer who once had a stint in Cats, with her sharp comedic delivery and hilarious Bonnie Tyler-esque ballad about a turkey. Kieran Hodgson is equally brilliant as Jonathan, an actor roped in to play Rudolph and Elms as Goldsworth, who transitions hilariously between characters, most notably all (four) of the ghosts to visit Santa Claus.

The production’s visual and musical elements are equally impressive. Fly Davis’ inventive set features stacked wooden boxes emulating Santa’s factory, while Oliver Birch’s original music with lyrics by Mohammed add a layer of fun, festive charm - from foot-tapping numbers to unexpected ballads. Under the direction of Matt Peover, the sharp humour and unpredictable storytelling of this production flow seamlessly.

Audiences don’t need to be familiar with Mr. Swallow to enjoy the ride - Mohammed’s endearingly awkward performance ensures accessibility for newcomers and long-time fans alike. A Christmas Carol(ish) is a unique, inventive take on a classic - delivering festive fun with a modern twist, it's a must-see for anyone seeking an unconventional Christmas treat.

A Christmas Carol(ish) is @sohoplace until 31 December

Photo Credits: Matt Crockett

Comments