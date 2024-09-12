Review: KIM'S CONVENIENCE, Riverside Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dysfunctional family comedies aren’t hard to come by. Stage and screen are home to a wide range of overbearing parents and defiant children. One narrative that has dominated both stage and screen is Kim’s Convenience, a stage play and later the inspiration behind the Netflix series. Ins Choi’s 75-minute sitcom-style piece now returns to the stage at Riverside Studios and is a heart-warming and refreshing perspective on the genre.

Appa (father) has run his store, Kim’s Convenience, for most of his life in Canada, as a means of providing for his family. We sense that the locals know and love him, but the developers of the new buildings across the street may not. As a result, he is offered a hefty sum to sell the place. Instead, he looks to his daughter, Janet, to take over. Janet, however, rebels against Appa’s stereotypes and pursues her passion-fueled career in photography. On top of this, their son Jung left home at sixteen and lost contact with his father after a troubled childhood. A sweet reconnection sums up this broken and rebuilt family narrative and you cannot help but notice the grin on your face as the lights fade.

Its themes are not particularly new, but representing them through a marginalised family provides a fascinating commentary on our universal struggles, joys and experiences. Choi’s script also nails the comedy. It is perfectly paced, subtly educating, and a testament to the power of community, owning your narrative and respecting your culture.

The sharp dialogue is illuminated by five excellent performances. As Appa and Umma, Ins Choi and Namju Go are wonderful – Choi’s physical comedy is especially excellent. Jennifer Kim is a committed Janet and Miles Mitchell multi-roles expertly. Edward Wu provides endearing and intriguing insights into rebel brother Jung’s experience, but I felt his storyline wasn’t sufficiently developed. It’s rather surface level and with more detail to his experience, the sweet ending would’ve held even more impact. Nevertheless, the piece is subtly and effectively crafted by director Esther Jun and plays on a beautifully realistic set.

Kim’s Convenience is a tight hug of a show. There’s enough here for plenty of laughter and a little bit of heartstring-pulling. It’s not trying to be the next breakthrough or radical piece, and therefore, in its form, it’s great. If you’re looking for some warmth as the weather grows colder, add a trip to Kim’s Convenience to your ‘to-do’ list.

Kim's Convenience runs at Riverside Studios until 26 October

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan



