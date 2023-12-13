Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: 21 ROUND FOR CHRISTMAS, Park Theatre

This festive play is vibrant, pacey and irrepressibly poignant.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Review: 21 ROUND FOR CHRISTMAS, Park Theatre 21 Round For Christmas is a one woman play, set on Christmas Day by Toby Hampton and Matthew Ballantyne. 

Photo Credit: Cam Harle Photography

Christmas can often be a time for reflection, be it unwanted or unexpected. For poor put-upon Tracy, the breathing space of the festive period allows her to consider life, pondering who and what is important truly at this point of her life. For all of the ballsy bravado of the character, who actively and joyfully breaks the fourth wall, by comfortably chatting and offering Lidl finest mince pies to the front row, there remains a lot of unresolved feeling beneath the surface.

Despite Tracy’s upbeat, jovial nature, we see the tedious and relentless nature of years of family interactions with exasperating relatives wearing thin at this time of year. The dread of hosting and ultimately being expected to cook the perfect roast dinner each year, causes an important transitional shift in the action. A Christmas dinner in any household with its multiple steps, timers and the modern need to cater to the demands of family members with often undiagnosed intolerances and dietary specifications is somewhat overwhelming, but worse if you have pressing matters on your mind, however much recipe planning you do. 

Cathy Conneff who plays Tracy, is particularly strong in the times of recalling youthful antics, heart wrenching past loves as she slowly reveals her thoughts about the irresistible sense of yearning for what her life could have been like if a different path had been available. The Christmas cooking is anxiety inducing, but the past is ferociously bubbling at surface level.

The comedic retelling of a seance by dodgy Doirean brings light, laughter and a sense of Tracy’s no-nonsense nature. A notable boxing scene is also captivating, drawing top statistics for her love interests. We get a sense of dreary but dependable Derek and the more interesting alternative love interest which unfolds.

Photo Credit: Cam Harle Photography

The emotional contrasts are expertly supported by insightful lighting designer Alex Forey, with the clever use of LED lighting transporting the audience to the depths of significant memories and pivotal past moments. The set is fully functional and very impressive, with personal touches such as children’s drawings on walls and novelty mugs, giving a full sense of the family home in the microcosm of a kitchen, innovatively designed by Laurel Marks and Toby Hampton. 

A beautifully directed stand out scene by Toby Hampton unfolds, where Tracy reluctantly slow dances with the figure of a pivotal past love, pushing her way past her comfort zone. The use of a brown coat here is representative, the cloak softly swirling, giving a sense of the height and closeness of her beau. The scene brings a sense of strikingly nostalgia, with a transformative moment in the relationship forming during the dance, where Tracy takes a leap of trust and chooses to commit to a relationship.

21 Round for Christmas is a festive play, fabulously funny, vibrant in essence, brilliantly pacey and irrepressibly poignant.

Catch 21 Round For Christmas at the Park Theatre until 23 December 2023.

Photo Credit: Cam Harle Photography


Review: 21 ROUND FOR CHRISTMAS, Park Theatre
