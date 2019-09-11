Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Announce Their 2020 Season

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have today announced their 2020 season which opens with their first newly commissioned musical, 101 Dalmatians (16 May - 21 June), based on Dodie Smith's iconic story set in the heart of Regent's Park with book by Zinnie Harris and music and lyrics by Douglas Hodge. The production is directed by Timothy Sheader, with puppetry designed and directed by Toby Olié. Also confirmed are Katrina Lindsay (Set and Costume Designer), Liam Steel (Choreographer), Sarah Travis (Musical Supervisor and Orchestrator), Howard Hudson (Lighting Designer) and Tarek Merchant (Musical Director). Casting is by Jill Green, with children's casting by Verity Naughton.

Kimberley Sykes then directs Romeo and Juliet (27 June - 25 July), Shakespeare's timeless story of two young people torn apart by a divided society and forbidden love.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is celebrated for their innovative approach to musicals, and the 2020 season concludes with Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel (31 July - 19 September). Featuring a score that includes 'If I Loved You' and 'You'll Never Walk Alone', director Timothy Sheader reunites with Jesus Christ Superstar choreographer Drew McOnie.

Also during the season, Nicoll Entertainment presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts (11 August - 6 September), a new 50-minute daytime show written by Derek Bond and directed by Derek Bond and Laura Cubitt. From the team that created Dinosaur World Live, enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new interactive show for all the family.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, directed by Jamie Lloyd, ends its run at the Open Air Theatre on 21 September 2019. It is already the theatre's highest grossing production and has played to audiences of over 72,000 across its seven week run.

The theatre's production of Jesus Christ Superstar is currently in rehearsal in New York ahead of its North American tour, which launches on 1 October 2019.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Memberships are now on sale, and Members' priority booking for the 2020 season opens at 11am, Friday 13 September.

Visit www.openairtheatre.com/membership for more information.

Public booking opens at 11am, Friday 11 October.





