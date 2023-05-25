QUITTING COMEDY: A Show Exploring Every Comedian's Daily Consideration To Stand-up Or Step Out, Announced At Edinburgh Fringe

Written and performed by New York based comedians Caroline Hanes and Malia Simon.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Prepare for the unfiltered and hilariously raw comedy play Quitting Comedy, a captivating mixed-media comedic play, hitting the stage at PBH's Free Fringe @ Legends - Upstairs at Edinburgh Fringe 2023 from August 5th to 21st and August 23rd to 27th at 19:20.

Written and performed by New York based comedians Caroline Hanes and Malia Simon, this thought-provoking production pulls back the curtain on the hidden struggles within the comedy industry, while delivering a satirical exploration of the eternal question: is it time to quit comedy?

Set against the backdrop of the cutthroat comedy scene in New York City, Quitting Comedy blends satirical stand-up routines, a cast of zany characters, and a dose of social commentary to shed light on the challenges faced by two aspiring female comedians. Through a mix of their real stand-up material and scripted satire, Caroline and Malia caricaturize stereotypes about both male and female comedians, revealing misguided attempts to address sexism in the male-dominated industry. The show navigates the inherently funny experience of watching bad comedy, portraying comedians who resort to insulting their audiences and pandering to social media algorithms.

Exploring themes such as the anxiety of choosing a life path, sexism, friendship, sexuality, and the intricate workings of the comedy and entertainment industry, the play takes audiences on a journey that resonates with quarter-life crises and the challenges of existence in a complex world.

About the Artists

Caroline Hanes, an acclaimed stand-up comedian performing at various comedy clubs throughout New York City, was recognized as a Comic To Watch by the New York Comedy Festival in 2022. Her razor-sharp wit and undeniable talent captivate audiences, while her work as a writer for the renowned online publication Reductress challenges societal norms and satirizes women's magazines. Caroline's versatility extends to writing, directing, and performing comedy sketches in theatres and online, in addition to co-producing a highly successful weekly stand-up showcase featuring diverse line-ups of eclectic talent.

Malia Simon is a New York City-based comedian, writer, and actor. Malia's comedic talents have been showcased in prominent events such as the New York Underground Comedy Festival, You're Up stand-up series, and the College Television Awards. Her witty and incisive writing skills were honed as the Head Writer of the Columbia University Sketch Show, and she has contributed satire to publications such as The Federalist and The Blue and White magazine. Currently, Malia writes satirical articles for Reductress and co-produces the immensely popular and regularly sold-out stand-up show, Cult Comedy.

Amongst leaving with a smile on ones face from excruitiating laughter, Quitting Comedy aims to leave the audiences with a profound reflection on life's difficulties, the relentless pursuit of comedy, and the strength found in enduring. Hanes says 'The play's underlying message highlights the importance of resilience and the support of a friend, even when the temptation to quit looms large.'

Please note that "Quitting Comedy" carries an 18+ age restriction due to explicit language, references to sex, and mature content.

Don't miss your chance to experience "Quitting Comedy" at PBH's Free Fringe @ Legends - Upstairs from August 5th to 21st and August 23rd to 27th at 19:20.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

West End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Reps West End Experience Photo
West End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End Experience

Reading Rep Theatre has announced that West End stars Lizzie Bea (Sister Act, Heathers) and Josh Barnett (Anything Goes, Newsies) will be mentors for the theatre's summer school, Reading Rep's West End Experience.

Mike Birbiglia Brings His Hit Broadway Show THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To The West End For Photo
Mike Birbiglia Brings His Hit Broadway Show THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To The West End For A Strictly Limited Run This Autumn

Mike Birbiglia brings his latest one man show The Old Man & The Pool to the West End for a strictly limited 4 week run, following sell out performances across the US, including a Broadway run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center.

Apples and Snakes Takes over Roundhouse For a Full Day of Events as Part of The Last Word Photo
Apples and Snakes Takes over Roundhouse For a Full Day of Events as Part of The Last Word Festival

In celebration of 40 years supporting some of the UK’s finest spoken word talent, Apples and Snakes will take over Roundhouse for a full day programme of spoken word and poetry events as part of The Last Word Festival.

Photos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at Southwark Playhouse Elep Photo
Photos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

All new production images have been released of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON A New Musical by Jethro Compton and Darren Clark, which is now running at Southwark Playhouse Elephant until 1st July 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

West End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End ExperienceWest End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End Experience
Mike Birbiglia Brings His Hit Broadway Show THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To The West End For A Strictly Limited Run This AutumnMike Birbiglia Brings His Hit Broadway Show THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To The West End For A Strictly Limited Run This Autumn
Apples and Snakes Takes over Roundhouse For a Full Day of Events as Part of The Last Word FestivalApples and Snakes Takes over Roundhouse For a Full Day of Events as Part of The Last Word Festival
Photos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at Southwark Playhouse ElephantPhotos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You