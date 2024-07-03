Playing ON To Present Lin Coghlan's FLOCK This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playing ON will present Lin Coghlan's stunning insight into the care experience in Flock, running October – November 2024 at Soho Theatre.

Inspired by the resilience of young people in the care system, this beautifully written new play by multi award-winning writer Lin Coghlan (The Forsyte Saga Parts 1&2, Park Theatre; The Table, Cardboard Citizens) will tour across the country to Oxford, Derby, Bath and Salford with a 4 week run at the Soho Theatre in October.

Through extensive research and workshopping, the show has been shaped by those with lived experiences of growing up in care to create a multi-layered story. Those who have experienced care have been historically underrepresented, and misrepresented, in the nation's cultural output. Flock explores the people behind the systems, the moments of joy, and the complexities of belonging. Touching, provoking and beautifully written, Lin Coghlan has crafted a play, which challenges the shocking way we treat the vulnerable in our society with empathy, humour and truth (Tanika Gupta).

Flock follows two siblings growing up in care whilst navigating early adulthood; Robbie wants nothing more than to be a grown up and live with his sister Cel. Cel wants to go to university and find the kind of love her mother never had. They both want to be free from the care system. Director Jim Pope comments, Lin Coghlan's script, celebrated for its empathy and magical realism, makes Flock a beacon of truth in the portrayal of underserved communities.

Presented by Playing ON Theatre Company, creating a world where communities are better understood, Flock shines a light on the intricacies of providing safety from unimaginable situations and the community of voices which you must comprehend as a young person in an adult world. It is a show about moving forward, moving on and moving through memories – it is carrying a system with you which you didn't necessarily asked to be a part of.

This production has been developed over three years and alongside Playing ON's ten week programme ‘Raising the Roof', which used a combination of online and face to face contact for care experienced young people, culminating in a public performance event. Flock's authenticity was made possible by the involvement of participants via this programme and at every stage of its development.

Playing ON Theatre Company use theatre to allow historically marginalised groups to share what they need to share, improving the wellbeing of all. This tour is not just a series of performances but a call to action, a chance to witness the resilience and potential of young individuals who have overcome the odds. It's an opportunity for audiences across the country to support and acknowledge the narratives of those who have been historically underrepresented in the arts.

Tour Dates

5th – 6th October (previews) Old Fire Station, 40 George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AQ

8th October – 2nd November Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, London, W1D 3NE

6th – 7th November Theatre Royal Bath, The Egg, 36 Monmouth Street, Bath, BA1 2AN

9th – 10th November Derby Theatre, 15 Theatre Walk, Derby, DE1 2NF

14th – 15th November Salford Lowry, The Quays, Salford, Manchester, M50 3AZ

Running time 65 minutes

Age guidance 14+

